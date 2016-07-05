Museum of Wisconsin Art Meets Milwaukee’s Beer Barons

Milwaukee was once regarded as the beer capital of the world. This distinction was due to a felicitous confluence of factors. In the days before artificial refrigeration, ample ice could be harvested from Lake Michigan. Proximity and ease of transportation to Chicago also proved to be a boon after the devastation of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. And of course Milwaukee’s population of German immigrants brought with them a taste for “amber nectar” as well as the know-how to expertly brew it.

“Art on Tap: Early Wisconsin Brewery Art and Advertising” (July 9-Sept. 25) at the Museum of Wisconsin Art celebrates the iconography of Wisconsin’s early beer barons. The exhibition contextualizes images like Miller’s “Girl in the Moon,” Pabst’s “Blue Ribbon” and slogans such as Schlitz’s “The Beer That Made Milwaukee Famous” within the revolution in modern advertising that took place at the turn of the 20th century. A number of educational and entertaining talks are scheduled over the coming months to accompany the exhibition, which kicks off with an opening party on Saturday, July 16 with polka favorites The Squeezettes.

“Harold Hansen: Master Painter, Master Printmaker”

Hudson Business Lounge and Café

310 E. Buffalo St.

The designation “master” is hard won and Harold Hansen defends his title with each lithograph and painting he produces. Hansen has a knack for detail, giving his prints the verisimilitude of a photograph. His watercolors have been featured in many iterations of the prestigious annual exhibition Watercolor Wisconsin. From 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 8, Hansen will be on hand at the Hudson Business Lounge and Café to discuss his work and to help interested parties find the perfect piece to purchase.

“Summer In Wisconsin”

Tory Folliard Gallery

233 N. Milwaukee St.

Summer in Wisconsin is many things: hot, humid, brief (all too brief) and a welcome respite from winter. “Summer In Wisconsin” is also a biennial exhibition at the Tory Folliard Gallery featuring more than 40 Wisconsin painters, sculptors, draftsmen and photographers. The roster of exhibitors features some of the most prominent names in contemporary Wisconsin art including John Wilde, Tom Uttech and Fred Stonehouse. “Summer in Wisconsin” is on display July 9-Sept. 10 with an artists’ reception during Gallery Night, 5-9 p.m. on Friday, July 22.