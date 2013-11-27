Navigating with Jason Rohlf

Mondrian on a bad acid trip? Kandinsky fed on comic books? Pollock flinging shapes upon the canvas instead of paint drops? Jason Rohlf’s paintings evoke multiple reference points in 20th-century art and yet resist reduction to any one. A new exhibition for the Milwaukee native and Brooklyn expat, “Navigational Aids,” opens on Nov. 30, at the Tory Folliard Gallery (223 N. Milwaukee St.) and stays put until Dec. 28. The opening reception takes place Friday, Dec. 6, from 5-7:30 p.m. and the artist is in house the next day at 2 p.m. for an informal confabulation.