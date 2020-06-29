New Black Lives Matter Mural Depicts Dontre Hamilton, Sandra Bland and Syville Smith

× Expand Photo by Tea Krulos

It has now been over 30 days (and counting) of protests following the death of George Floyd on May 25. Over the weekend, rallies and marches continued around southeastern Wisconsin.

In Riverwest, an event organized on Saturday by the People’s Movement of Milwaukee saw speakers, music, and a Black Lives Matter mural created on the sides of a building on the corner of Center and Holton streets.

The main piece of the mural features portraits created by local artists of Dontre Hamilton, shot and killed by police in 2014 in Red Arrow Park, Sandra Bland, a Black Lives Matter activist who died in jail in 2015 and 23-year-old Syville Smith, shot by police in 2016. Smith’s death led to unrest in Sherman Park.

“The other parts of the mural, the artists have free range to paint positive things, and we have some chalk out for people to draw whatever they want,” said SunShine Ramel, who was there to help with the event.

Among the guest speakers were local activist Elle Halo and Tomi Bordeaux of the People’s Movement of Milwaukee, who both spoke on the importance of being inclusive of black trans lives and stopping homophobia in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sedan Smith, brother of Syville Smith, spoke on his family’s behalf.

“What happened to my brother Syville Smith was just so unjust, he lost his life to police brutality and he lost his life in a manner in which nothing was done to serve us justice as a family. We grieve every day at the loss of my brother,” Smith told the assembled crowd. “We are here to create a change, to come together as humanity, to show that all walks of life, no matter where you come from you have the right to justice, the right to be different, and if the world doesn’t see that, then it’s time for the world to change.”

Parked cars blocked off the rally, which included dancing in the street, tables set up with art and snacks and kids drew rainbows and stick figures on Center Street in chalk in a peaceful event.

