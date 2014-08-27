New at Museum of Wisconsin Art

At the beginning of the month, Tyanna Buie’s “Still Lives” opened at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. This site-specific installation marries screen printing, collage and ink on paper with three-dimensional objects. The achievement was hard won: Buie discovered that art could be a refuge while spending her early years kicking around Chicago foster homes in what she describes as a “great childhood and a bad one at the same time.” Those are the cold facts. But if—as is the case for most art lovers—the cold facts leave you, well, cold and desiring an insight into the passions and calamities that gave birth to a work, then take note of Buie’s upcoming lecture at MOWA. On Thursday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m., Buie will peel back the layers of symbolism that breathe life into “Still Lives.”

“Racine and Vicinity Show: All Media Juried Competition”

Racine Art Museum’s Wustum Museum

2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine

If you haven’t heard the news, Wally Mason—the director/chief curator of the Haggerty Museum of Art for the past seven years—will be leaving us for the University of Nebraska’s Sheldon Museum of Art. But before leaving town, Mason is pruning the submissions for RAM’s Wustum Museum’s annual exhibition for artists in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties. Having invited works in diverse media and ready to dole out more than $1,000 in prizes, the show is equally proud of its variety and quality. RAM opens the exhibition’s doors on Aug. 30 and shuts them on Nov. 29.

MargaritaVille

envi Ultra Lounge

316 Main St., Racine

It goes without saying: Don’t drink and drive. But imbibing and painting is not so strictly verboten. Jackson Pollock and Toulouse-Lautrec, for example, were no strangers to the combination. MargaritaVille, at Downtown Racine’s envi Ultra Lounge, offers an opportunity to mix mixed drinks and painting. The $35 fee ensures you two drinks and the artistic assistance of onsite instructors. The event is reputed to be ideal for a “date night”—which will make it so much more plausible when, at the end of the night, you ask, “Wanna come up and see my etchings?”