Next Generation of Art, Design at MIAD ‘Senior Exhibit’

The “2016 Senior Exhibition” at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design is more than a showcase of student work or a finishing touch to cap off a four-year degree. It is an event that has taken over the entire school, with exhibitions spilling out from the lobby and into every gallery space.

In the interest of full disclosure, I must note that I teach art history at MIAD. Despite my familiarity with the institution and its students, my one-class-per-week schedule does not reveal the breadth of the work going on in the classrooms and studios. The “Senior Exhibition” brings out surprises and a sort of clarity as students offer their efforts to the public as aspiring professionals.

Altogether, there are about 120 individuals showing work. These are not single pieces hanging starkly on walls, but instead most students have made distinct display environments to demonstrate their skills. Traditional media like painting, sculpture, printmaking and photography are on view, but the exhibition is dominated by projects geared toward professional fields and majors such as communication design or industrial design. In this sense, it feels like a combination of a tradeshow and a series of thoughtful, interesting project pitches.

Many students have an eye toward social causes, illustrating a sense of community and responsibility that influences their creative productions. Emelie Troedson, who is one of three Alumni Thesis Scholarship recipients, used her background in industrial design to create an adaptive tool that helps children afflicted with cerebral palsy to walk. Jade Schmidtke, an illustration major, created a series of dolls known as “Odds & Extradordinarys” for the purpose of raising funds for medical research and financial assistance for families facing mounting bills.

There are also projects that bridge the space between play and practicality, such as Joanna Chon airline travel installation. Visitors approach a touchscreen that leads them into a series of questions and scenarios, a bit like the old Choose Your Own Adventure series in digital form. Judging by the array of images, art and well-crafted objects, many adventures are awaiting these artists and designers.

Through May 14 at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, 273 E. Erie St.