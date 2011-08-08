Nohl Suitcase Fund Sends Milwaukee Art Around the World

Each year Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individual Artists generate opportunities for emerging and established professionals in the Milwaukee area. Less familiar to the general public is the Greater Milwaukee Foundation's Mary L. Nohl Individual Artists Suitcase Export Fund, which encourages the city's artists to travel "outside the four-county area" to the far ends of the globe. In past years this has included Africa, Europe and Asia. The fund assists with transporting artists and artwork, as well as promoting artist events.

On Aug. 20 the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) presents select Export Fund works from 2008 and 2009 in the Layton Gallery exhibition "Out of the Suitcase IV."

Among the 20 notable artists are: Chris Davis-Benavides and Karen Gunderman, who presented contemporary ceramics in the Shanghai International Teapot Biennale; Matt Cipov, who showed 160 drawings in the Vienna, Austria, exhibition "Masquerade"; Santiago Cucullu, who displayed work at Boston's Huret & Spector Gallery; and Jessica Meuninck-Ganger and Nathaniel Stern, who exhibited at Gallery AOP in Johannesburg, South Africa (afterward, Ganger was invited to present a solo show during 2011).

MIAD hosts an opening reception 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.

The Suitcase Export Fund extends the influence of Milwaukee art and artists. For more information, visit lyndensculpturegarden.org/nohl.

Art Happenings

Art & History Experience

The Milwaukee Observatory

2590 S. Superior St.

Share artifacts, photos and stories reflecting Bay View's past and present to be collected and preserved by high-school students working with Discovery World at the Milwaukee Observatory on Saturday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Working Artist Series

Cedarburg Cultural Center

W62 N546 Washington Ave.

Artist-in-Residence Catie Barron will be available for questions while painting at the center in August on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. She will hold a workshop Aug. 20. (To register for the workshop, visit www.CedarburgCulturalCenter.org.)

Summer Trunk Show

Landmarks Gallery

231 N. 76th St.

New York art dealer Walter Edelman brings a choice selection of work for sale to Milwaukee. Among them are paintings by the meticulous contemporary Russian realist Boris Leifer, works by many contemporary American artists in a variety of styles and signed lithographs by Dali, Chagall and Calder. Aug. 12-14.