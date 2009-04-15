Old, Familiar Places

After 21 years of Gallery Nights, many of us gravitate toward a favorite gallery, eatery or city street to stroll for the evening. This spring, April 17-18, several familiar standards say goodbye or reappear in new locations.

On Friday, April 17, Paper Boat Boutique & Gallery hosts its final Gallery Night with a 7 to 10 p.m. reception for Milwaukee artist Micaela O'Herlihy's exhibition, "Bullies." O'Herlihy's new works cast her son's grade-school bullies in watercolor portraits, asking the viewer to confront them through artistic eyes. "We're excited O'Herlihy's our last artist," says Paper Boat co-owner Faythe Levine, who will continue to call Milwaukee home. "It shows the amazing work that can come out of our community."

Cedar Gallery on Water Street presents a series of new paintings by Bridget Griffith Evans, as well as work from a graphic novel by Eugene Duane. This will also mark what is likely the final Luckystar Studio collaboration, "Warholian Death Blow." Evans and Duane will attend a reception on Friday from 5 to 10 p.m.

DeLind Gallery, a fine-art fixture on the corner of Milwaukee and Mason streets, moves a block east to Jefferson and Mason, inside George Watts & Son. In this collaboration between two Milwaukee institutions, DeLind at Watts will feature the prints and paintings of Wisconsin's well-loved Schomer Lichtner, including a wide selection of his spontaneous sketched figures and nudes.

Milwaukee artist Reginald Baylor moves from the Marshall Building to the Pfister Hotel, inaugurating the venue's artist-in-residence program. Baylor's large-scale color paintings can be viewed all weekend at his working studio on the first floor of this elegant city landmark.

Interior Systems (241 N. Broadway) presents its second annual "Upcycled Art" exhibition. The exhibit showcases production remnants that employees fashion from scrap into fine art. All proceeds from the sale of this artwork will benefit the Hunger Task Force through a silent auction on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.

C.R. Davidson Art, on the second floor of the Marshall Building at Buffalo and Water streets, mounts "From the Land of OZ: A Journey to the Historic Third Ward" to begin a rotating exhibition schedule of Ozaukee County artists. The exhibit continues with multiple artists and mediums throughout the summer.

For this year's Gallery Night, Downtown's Dean Jensen Gallery showcases Wisconsin's Nancy Mladenoff in "Post-Audubon: Birds and Insects." This exhibit, which travels to New York after closing in Milwaukee, displays more than 100 drawings capturing small creatures through contemporary renderings.

And the Third Ward's Grava Gallery presents Milwaukee's Sally Gauger Jensen, whose exhibit "The Ballad of Bay View Barbie" reveals her vivid, photo-realistic Prismacolor paintings that reflect interesting perspectives of her hometown, on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., with an artist's reception on Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m.