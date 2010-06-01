One Week, Two Extraordinary Exhibits

×

The(MWA) andhost twoextraordinary experiences this week. Each gallery’s exhibition promises a freshglimpse of contemporary life.

One of the most expansive collections of modernportraiture in several years opens June 2 at the MWA. The exhibition “To SeeOurselves as Others See Us: Contemporary Wisconsin Portraits” (through Aug. 29)features ceramics, paintings, photographs, prints and sculptures that reflect thisconcept. Curators Graeme Reid (MWA assistant director) and Debra Brehmer(Portrait Society Gallery director) selected more than 50 images from artiststhat represent a wide variety of career stages, from the new graduate to thewell-established professional.





In a series of 15 miniatures, Milwaukee’s Fred Bell transfers his popularemotive self-portraits to the museum. Melissa Cooke offers surreal contortionsto the human face. Katie Musolff portrays neighbors from rural Wisconsin. Esteemedartist Mark Mulhern contrasts gestural figures with Marc Sijan’shyper-realistic sculptures. Sarah Detweiler, Gary S. Kampe, Demetra Copoulos,Lindsay Lochman and Barbara Ciurej are also featured.





Drawing particular interest will be the winner fromthe National Portrait Gallery competition, David Lenz. His commission from thisprestigious event evolved into a portrait of Eunice Shriver Kennedy that honorsher dedication to the Special Olympics, an organization she helped to found.Though the finished portrait hangs in Washington, D.C., the MWA will exhibit astudy from this lengthy process.





Reid and Brehmer have composed an eclecticcollection of sublime portraiture. A 1:30 p.m. reception on Sunday, June 6,features exhibiting artists. The MWA also offers Sneak Peek Friday for a 10:30a.m. preview June 4.





Beloved artist Marion Coffey presents her latestsolo exhibition at Tory Folliard Gallery in an exhibit that paints the city andlife within. “Marion Coffey: Home” (June 4 through July 10) returns Coffey toher Milwaukeeroots.





Coffey’s travels had expanded previous exhibitionsto faraway destinations, including Europe and Africa.In this exhibit, familiar Milwaukeecityscapes, along with smaller still lifes, showcase the artist’s vigor forvibrant hues and broad, spontaneous brush strokes.





Whether capturing a pear set on a plate or thescenery on Milwaukee’sRiverWalk, Coffey’s colorful viewpoints affirm her passion for painting. Coffeywill attend a 5-7 p.m. reception on June 4 at Tory Folliard Gallery.