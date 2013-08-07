Outpouring of Art From Ozaukee and Washington Counties

If you’re looking for a reason to take a road trip to historic Cedarburg, look no further than the Cedarburg Artists Guild’s Annual Juried Exhibit and Sale, on display Aug. 10-Oct. 13 with an opening reception Friday, Sept. 6, 6-9 p.m. Approximately 100 artworks by Guild members will be on display, with media ranging from oil, watercolor and acrylic to sculpture, jewelry, fiber and photography. All artists hail from Ozaukee or Washington Counties, but aside from this uniting factor, expect a diversity of theme and styles in this full-spectrum show.

Cash prizes will be awarded to winning artists during the opening reception and visitors will have the opportunity to vote on the People’s Choice Award beginning on Aug. 10. All artworks are displayed at the Cedarburg Cultural Center, W62 N546 Washington Ave. Admission is free.

“The Milwaukee Observatory”

Discovery World, Bay View High School and Bradley Tech High School

South Shore Park and Bradley Tech High School (700 S. Fourth St.)

Attend the grand opening of this collaborative program on Aug. 10-11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to view a pop-up museum created by students and experience seven student-led activities, including a presentation titled “Urban Archaeology Excavation of a Lost neighborhood,” a photo portrait station and a walking tree tour of South Shore Park.

Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair

Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council

Red Arrow Park and the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.)

On Aug. 10-11, enjoy the 39th annual Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. With 140 participating small businesses and exhibiting artists ranging from novice to established, there’s something to suit every taste.

“Edward S. Curtis and the Vanishing Race”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

205 Veterans Ave., West Bend

From Aug. 9, 2013-Jan. 5, 2014, the Museum of Wisconsin Art celebrates one of Whitewater’s most notable sons, the late-19th- and early-20th-century photographer and ethnographer Edward S. Curtis. The artist is best known for his compendium The North American Indian , representing Native Americans in the Northwest and Southwest United States. This is the first exhibition of his works in Wisconsin in a decade.