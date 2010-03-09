A Painter of Houses with a House Full of Paintings

×

The work of Alan Bardin, a fast-rising Milwaukee artist, begs the following twoquestions: Where has he been, and what kind of hell results in this intenseoutpouring of artistic expression?

To understand the latter, we must first meet the former, a classprankster at Shorewood High School. When runningfor class president, he promised to build a “Student Rec” on top of theschool‘s copper dome. The city board never considered the proposal.

The graduate of the class of ’69 spent that summer bumming around andpicking up house-painting jobs with a few friends. After entering UW-Madison asa psychology major, he continued to grow his house painting business to supporthis school and summer expenses. By the time Bardin completed his major in ’73,he made the decision to continue with what grew to be his real passion, housepainting. Thus was born a successful business, Bardin Painting.

Over the years, Bardin had an eye for what could only be called eclecticfolk abstract art. Beginning by collecting several pieces from painting jobs intrade, his personal collection grew and ranges from muted, multi-media largepieces to a miniature pastel floral oil painting. His passion grew for thebolder colored folk pieces making up a majority of his personal collection.Bardin’s eye turned out to be a valuable asset. He sold a couple of these tradepieces for several thousand dollars more than the cost of the work performed.

In early 2009 Bardin suffered some injures in an auto accident.House-bound for what would become three months of recovery, with a warehousefull of house paints, he recalled the college era electives in art and arthistory. Unable to work outside, Bardin proceeded to turn from other people’swalls to his own canvases. After a few friends bought painting in a series heoriginally called “Green Dog(s),” he ventured out beyond that theme to what hasnow become “Monster Art.”

According to critic Kevin Gleason, “The characters are at once bothmenacing and child-like… the artist who applies color to the canvas with abalanced degree of control and abandon… the vehicles for this vision are across between aliens and fetal-baby monsters…richly colorful and emotionallycharged world of blunt expressions and interactions…with a refreshing lack ofself-absorption, explores his vision with humor and intensity.” (Read KevinGleason’s full review at monsterarts.com). Upon viewing this collection, one isleft both smiling and anxious to find out where he goes next.

Encouraged by the works sales at local consignment and resale stores, aswell as the River West ART WALK, and the “LIVE” Canvas painting fundraiserbenefiting MIAD scholarships and The Eisner Museum of Advertising and Design,Bardin now has a web site, monsterarts.com, and will be a featured artist atthe Art Bar (722 E. Burleigh) from March 19 through April 15. The Art Barwill host a meet the artist reception on the evening of April Fools Day. (Note:this is Art Bars’ two for one night!) Check thewebsite, monsterarts.com for more details on the live mural painting during therun. You can also view his work on display in the Walker’s Point area at Picture Perfect, 131 W. Seeboth St.

To gain access to Bardin’s house full of paintings by appointment, go tohis Web site: monsterarts.com. While there, check out Bardin’s starring role inthe comedic short film Snowed, whichwon the producers a first place selection in the Milwaukee Independent FilmFestival.