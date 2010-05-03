The Parachute Project @ Pabst Factory Complex

Milwaukee's most exciting art experiences often extend from the graduating or graduated students attending the numerous art colleges in the city. This Friday, April 16, three University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students plan a grand art event titled “The Parachute Project: Sweeping the Pool of Light,” which begins at 6:00 p.m. This trio of seniors, Makeal Flammini, Ella Dwyer, and Jes Myzska planned the evening that will involve four sites in the area surrounding the Pabst Factory Complex at 10th and Highland. After 10:00 p.m., the event will continue at a renovated bar, Best Place at 9th and Juneau, which will remain open all night. Before beginning the week's worth of installing the exhibit before the Friday night deadline, Makeal Flammini chats to talk more about the “Parachute Project” and creating mobile art in Milwaukee.

Q: How did the “Parachute Project” begin and will there be more?

A: The three of us work together in the same studio at Peck School of the Arts [at UWM], and we're all graduating in May with a BFA in Printmaking. We were talking and wanted a project, asked each other on how we could make the city more beautiful. We see all these empty buildings, and wanted to create a vibrancy, reestablish life to create a community so we planned this project. This will be the first of five. We wanted one a month, but decided to do one every other month. So there will be more.

Q: What does the project include?

A: It's a combination of all the arts, pulling from all different areas, film, spoken word performance, and installation artists. Colin Matthes will be showing his work, and Kim Miller will be on at 6:30, while Ed Makowsky will perform at 8:00 p.m. Jessica Meuninck-Ganger and Nathaniel Stern will be at the show. One of the professors [from UWM], Melissa Lawler-Wagner will be doing a large wall piece, an installation in an 8,000 square foot space. It's a massive installation with fabric and beadwork.

Q: But it's your own project instead of being part of your university degree?

A: Yes, we specifically wanted it independent from the school even though several professors will be participating. We wanted it to be apart, separate from that work because this will be continuing after we graduate in May.

Q: And the project event is from 6:00 until 10:00 p.m.?

A: Yes, but there's a new bar, recently renovated, across from the gallery. We talked to them and they'll be open all night, after the event. It's directly across from the complex, and called Best Place, with wonderful old wood and the walls all have frescoes. It's really beautiful and it will be a great place to go when the event ends.

Q: What do you see yourself doing after graduating in May?

A: It has taken me a long time to finally get my degree, to graduate, about eight years. But we hope to continue with the project, see how it evolves. I want to continue with my art. This is all good for you, [the various projects], then your brain doesn't grow in one direction.

(Visit www.parachuteproject.org for details on the April 16th evening, any following events, and the organizations mission statement.)