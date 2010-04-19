Peltz Gallery Presents Warrington Colescott

×

The name WarringtonColescott is synonymous with a rebirth in printmaking that began more than 50years ago. The ever-hospitable Peltz Gallery presents a unique exhibition infront of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s summer retrospective for this illustriousWisconsin artist in “Warrington Colescott, Selected Works: Paintings, Etchingsand Drawings” (through July 10).

The prolific89-year-old Colescott displays 2008-2009 watercolors that interweave his lovefor history and creative narrative, as seen in his painting Jefferson and Bonaparte Cut a Deal. Thisvivid and satirical depiction of the Louisiana Purchase led to a series offull-sheet watercolors based on the subsequent Lewis and Clarkexpedition. Colescott portrays that treacherous and amazing journey across America to thePacific coast through a dozen large-scale images.





Colescott coversheavyweight Arches papers with figures, interiors, exteriors, landscapes,movements and minute details in opaque and transparent colors. Charcoaldrawings underlay the paintings, which are then highlighted with varyingthicknesses of ink. When adding depth to specific areas, like a blond head ofhair or interior ornamentation, Colescott sometimes applies oil crayon orpastel to the watercolors.





The paintingsfrequently illustrate historical situations, sometimes through alteredperceptions, incorporating Colescott’s own interpretation of the past whilealso referencing contemporary political and social culture. Two veryimaginative watercolors, Fish Eaters andFish Eaters II, display a variety ofhuman and marine life patronizing eateries while enjoying fishdelicaciesColescott’s witty and wondrous campaign to promote eating thehealthy seafood that he relished when he lived in the Pacific Northwest.





Spend time carefullystudying, then smiling over, each image in this singular exhibit. Every detailshows Colescott’s irreverent perspective on America in vibrant and eccentricworlds that radiate intelligence. Distinctly different from the upcoming MAMprint exhibition, these watercolors could be the best history lesson you getall summer.