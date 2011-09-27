Peninsula School Turns Up the Heat for 'Iron Pour'

For those city dwellers heading north to enjoy Wisconsin's autumn colors, be sure to stop in Door County. In addition to the outdoor beauty, Fish Creek's Peninsula School of Art will produce molten metal at its "Iron Pour" benefit, which coincides with the opening of the exhibition "All Fired Up: Contemporary Iron Sculpture."

The school's Guenzel Gallery features seven artists using iron as their chosen medium. Many of them have completed John Michael Kohler Arts Center's Arts/Industry residency at the Kohler Co. factory in Kohler, Wis. Kohler, which casts bath and kitchen fixtures, offers a look at the state's iron foundry and mining historyelements highlighted in this exhibition.

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh professor Teresa Lind will organize the "Iron Pour," which runs 4-8 p.m. Oct. 1. Everyone can participate in casting a tile to take home. In the exhibition, Lind will display 5-foot-high sculptures based on the feminine form.

"All Fired Up" also includes James Brenner, Gregory Brulla, Kevin Brunett, Elizabeth Helfer, Jim Rose and Kristin Thielking. A combination of fine art, functional furniture and wall hangings will grace the circular gallery, including Rose's 7-foot-high iron cabinet and emerging artist Helfer's standing sculptures that appear to defy gravity.

The Oct. 1 reception will feature several of the artists, as well as demonstrations on how iron can be bent, melted, molded and poured. Patrons can participate in the annual "Iron Pour" for a small contribution to benefit the Peninsula School of Art's future educational and exhibition programming.

Art Happenings

Waukesha Art Crawl #68"Free-4-Fall" Crawl

Main Street, Historic Downtown Waukesha

The fall Waukesha Art Crawl features a treasure trove of art, music, food and fun at more than 25 galleries in downtown Waukesha on Saturday, Oct. 1, 4-10 p.m. 2011 Art & Social Change Lecture Marquette University Eckstein Hall, Marquette University Law School Marquette presents artist and "Heidelberg Project" founder Tyree Guyton, along with the project's executive director, Jenenne Whitfield, for a lecture aimed at inspiring artists, beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.