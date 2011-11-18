Photographer Suzanne Garr @ Change the Truth, Uganda

Artist Suzanne Garr\'s recent photographic benefit at Mount Mary College in the Marian Art Gallery presents images from last December\'s 2010 trip to Kajjansi, Uganda with the Change The Truth Foundation. The exhibition “Within Reach...Many Hands” joyously celebrates the lives of 180 children and youth who live at the St. Mary Kevin Orphanage because their lives have been ravaged by HIV/AIDS or the violence of war. Garr will travel there again when she leaves this December 15 and then returns January 1, her holidays spent in the warm weather for Christmas on December 25 and Boxing Day on December 26. Festivities remain simple in Uganda with a special meal that for this one time includes meat, a rare delicacy, along with their traditional food. Talking about her African experience, Garr enthusiastically answers several questions about her upcoming holiday trip.

What inspires you to return to Uganda this December?

The children. They are so warm and loving, and hold your hand all the time. It\'s impossible to love 180 children all at once, so you just spend as much time with them as you can, keep them company. They sent me letters when I was away, and asked me to come back. I couldn\'t imagine not being there, not to go back. They need someone to spend time with them. Usually you get one day off during the two weeks you\'re there, but this time I\'ll spend it with the children.

What\'s Christmas like in Uganda?

You can imagine, much different than here. It\'s sunny with temperatures in the 80\'s. I wear shorts, sleeveless dresses and sandals. They [the sandals] get covered with Uganda\'s red clay, and I wash them off every night, and slip them on the next morning. It\'s on the edge of the rain forest and very lush.

How do the children celebrate Christmas in Kajjansi?

A Christmas meal for the children is cooked plantains, maize and we celebrate with each other, playing games. Last year a group from Minnesota donated 180 teddy bears and a knitting group in Elm Grove made hats. I had a huge box to take with me on the plane ride [two days] to get the presents to the children. When were there, some of the girls there will chat your arm off, like here, and then there\'s Beatrice, who\'s picture is in the exhibit, who will only utter five words.

What Christmas gifts will there be this year?

This year there will be small button bracelets that an organization made for me to take, jump ropes and then Christmas cards made by an elementary class here in Milwaukee. Other people volunteering for those two weeks bring similar gifts, so it\'s always still a surprise.

What kind of art projects do when you\'re there?

Every year we make husk dolls from banana leaves. [There are two in the exhibition Garr made with Beatrice.] They can be big or small, and Beatrice taught me how to make them. Then we send them to Change the Truth in Kansas City [Missouri] where local artists decorate them for a fundraiser in June where they\'re auctioned off. It\'s called “The Doll Project," and we\'ve had two so far. It\'s been very successful and the money that has been raised benefits Change the Truth Foundation. Two catalogues from the fundraiser are in the exhibition so you can see what the dolls look like after the artists dress them. It\'s amazing what they do with them. The fundraiser [and foundation] really makes a difference in these children\'s lives.

The exhibition Within Reach...Many Hands continues at Mount Mary College through November 26...The exhibition includes information regarding Change the Truth Foundation and the St. Mary Kevin Orphanage along with Garr\'s black and white photographs from her 2010 trip.