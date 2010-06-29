Plein Air Festival Headlines Door County’s Summer Art

×

The Wisconsin artcommunity truly spreads its wings during the summer months, with many artiststraveling to the Door Peninsula. At thenationally recognizedin Fish Creek, an expansive philosophy takes flight in the simplewords expressed by Director of Marketing and Exhibitions Kay McKinley Arneson:“We believe in feeding people’s heads about art.”

The Peninsula School ofArt hosts the annual Door County Plein Air Festival from July 19-25, featuring40 artists from across the nation painting at select vistas in Door County.During the day, observers may ride a trolley or take their own transportationto watch these premier artists paint. In addition, the show plans to offer asunrise and sunset “paint-out” during the week.





A 6-9 p.m. gala onFriday, July 23, exhibits the week’s paintings for a silent auction to benefitthe school, while other completed artworks will be exhibited in the GuenzelGallery through Aug. 7. (Participating artists familiar to Milwaukee include Lori Beringer, EmmettJohns, Tom Nachreiner and Paula Swaydan Grebel).





On Aug. 13 the schoolopens a new exhibition titled “Book as Sculpture.” This fascinating showfeatures national artists who present the printed word with cutting-edgeaesthetics. An opening reception (5-7 p.m.) occurs Aug. 13 and a lecture bysculptor Daniel Essig (5-6 p.m.) takes place Aug. 19.





Art in the peninsulatranscends the traditional seascape at Fish Creek’s Edgewood Orchard Galleries. Award-winning artist Craig Blietzfeatures in the gallery’s “Exhibit III,” with an opening reception on July 17(4-7 p.m.). A painting demonstration by William Suys Jr. occurs July 18 (1-3p.m.), the gallery’s third annual Plein Air Paint takes place July 22, and“Exhibit IV” opens Aug. 21. A Labor Day reception on Sept. 4 (4-7 p.m.)features artists Gretchen Klug and Mark Sudduth, among others.





In Sturgeon Bay,the Miller Art Museum presents“Gerhard C.F. Miller: Master Draughtsman” through Aug. 24. An exhibit receptionand a 35th anniversary celebration will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. on July 10.





In EggHarbor, a Milwaukee favorite opens at the LibertySquare Katie Gingrass Gallery, whereartists exhibit in elegant rooms designed for drinking and eating.





In Ephraim, Fine Line Designs presents more than 90national artists, including fiber artist Julie Crabtree-Pfannes. Her tinylandscapes stitched with threads envision magical, fairy-tale settings.





Milwaukee-area paintersand outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the 2010 Wauwatosa Plein Air and Village Affair that culminates on July16-17. A gallery open house at the LittleRed Store (7720 Harwood Ave.)on Friday, July 16 (6-9 p.m.), presents the finished paintings for purchase ina silent auction that lasts until 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17.