Portrait of an Artist's Studio: Timo in the Marshall Building

Timo, or as he was originally named Timothy Myerring, works prolifically from his studio on the ground floor in the Marshall Building. He's often painting in his studio by 6:00 a.m., a time of day when Timo discovered he could be profoundly creative and works extremely well for his life style. This September Timo finds extra time to exhibit his work at Mequon's Town Square Mall although one can also view his artwork in the Historic Third Ward at Water Buffalo and Shorewood's Thief Wine. While at the Mequon space every Thursday this September, Timo will be happy to discuss his inspiration for his work or a particular painting, and that's where he chats from on a bright September day.

How did you get involved in being an artist and painting?

I actually taught myself how to paint. About 7 1/2 years ago, I met with a designer from Chicago who already had a meeting set up with Crate & Barrel. The designer needed abstract landscapes and asked if I could paint one. And I did. That was my first big project. I actually began by painting poppies for the Eisner Museum of Advertising and Design benefit auction. Then, I just stopped myself at two in the morning and had an epiphany. I said to myself, and I knew, this is exactly what I wanted to do for my life's work. So, I quit my job and started painting full time, and still paint poppies. In fact, I recently signed with Bentley Global Arts Group and they did a limited edition poppy print that released in Las Vegas last year.

So, the chance was worth taking, and now what inspires you when you create art?

For one thing, I always hope people appreciate it [the art]as much as I do making it. I throw so much energy into the work, good energy. I work in all sorts of media, whatever I am experimenting with that comes from my memory. It's really about having the open mind to experiment and do something just for me. And I'm so excited about exploring, thinking of new ways to deliver an end product. Something that's beautiful and would be welcome and embrace home. That's a real thrill for me and that I could positively embrace someone [by a painting or art work] in his or her home.

Would you speak to this painting titled Dreamfield? How was this created? (Flower stems on three color fields with spontaneous, dripped stems.)

The process for this painting came to me in a dream. I had wanted to do this for three years and reinterpret Pollock [Jackson, 1912-1956] and Rothko [Mark, 1903-1970]. Rothko left so much on the table when he committed suicide. I was so affected by his color fields because there were other things [subjects] in them. He took them out when he painted them, and just left the color fields. So, I when I painted them, I wanted to add the subjects back in with other markings. All these fields [in this painting] were painted wet, with acrylic. Then I'd use a syringe filled with water, pinpoint where the drip was, and then insert the syringe into that point,

and flush the drip with water [from the syringe, to create the irregular stems].

That's very interesting. What about this landscape titled On the Beach?

That's an experimental process as well. I take a canvas on a hot summer day and throw it into the lake [Lake Michigan]. Then I let them, I do several at a time, roll around in the water. Waves crash against them and people walk on them and the sand adheres to the canvas and becomes part of it. Then I take them to the studio and paint on them, over it. This painting, Three Lines Enchanted, was painted on a beach canvas and then I used wax on top of it as well.

Could you please explain one more painting? Le Loupe appears different from some of your other paintings.

Le Loupe uses oil paint, wax and mixed media. I love Jackson Pollock. And splatter work is good energy, always good energy, although I didn't want to do a complete throw. I wanted to divide the space with curved forms and then I went to Vienna [Germany] and saw some iron work. I knew then the loops needed to be stoic and rigid but still free flowing. So they could dance and play around on the canvas, so it was fun.

What's coming in the future for Timo? What are you working on now?

I think about paintings for months and paint them in a few weeks. I want the work to be immediate. I'm always thinking 20-30 paintings ahead to explore or work on. The landscape I painted for Crate & Barrel, Earthen Abstract, was the #1 artwork sold in the United States. I was experimenting and did it on paper in my little basement studio. As I finished it, I realized it was something very special. I just sent new artwork to Crate & Barrel and the furniture maker Baker, Knapp & Tubbs. They ship it to London, Paris and Beijing, and all over the world. They're releasing 21 of my pieces through their Giclee prints. I've moved into my studio in the Marshall Building from my small basement studio only a year and a half ago. I love being in the Marshall Building, and I can work on larger paintings, still sincerely working from the heart. I try to do something different and embrace that each day I work.

Timo will be exhibiting at Mequon's Town Square on Thursdays through September, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Or visit him at his studio in the Marshall Building on Buffalo Street or www.timogallery.com.