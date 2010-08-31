Portrait Society Gallery’s Everyday People

×

Whereas “reality”entertainment often relies on a carefully planned series of falsehoods,artistic realism uses the natural beauty and emotion of our surroundings todepict life.

Unaltered human beautyis on display in the Portrait Society Gallery’s current exhibition “The RealPhoto Postcard Survey” by J. Shimon and J. Lindemann.





Beginning in January,the nationally recognized Shimon and Lindemann collaborated with gallery ownerDebra Brehmer to photograph “everyday people” at their Manitowoc studio.





More than 160 portraitswere taken during a six-month span using a vintage palladium printing techniquepopular during the early 1900s. The July opening of the exhibit displayed thediversity of the human figure without digital enhancement or retouching. Thissensitive, serene exhibit documents a real moment in time for each person.





In Gallery A, one wallfeatures 16 portraits taken in 2010 mounted alongside late-19th-centuryportraits. Only the clothes and accoutrements have changed, as the timelessfacial expressions transcend centuries. Across the hall in Gallery C are fiveportraits enlarged to color Epson prints on canvas (6 feet high and more than 2feet wide). The large-sized images impart the monumental status of the humanform, regal interpretations of a person’s uniqueness.





On the enlarged portraitof Harry James Hanson, the fox collar encircling his neck draws attention tohis face and enhances his debonair pose. A portrait of an elderly woman captures her life experience.





It’s a reminder thatportraiture captures those who influence others’ lives. The grandeur ofportraits especially can be seen in the predominant black-and-white format,which accentuates these memorable faces. In a world that often dismisses thecommon and the flawed, these photographs elevate each figure and personality inthe exhibition to honor the attributes and characteristics that make all of uswondrously human.





The exhibition continues through Oct.2, with a catalog for purchase at the Portrait Society Gallery. PhotographerVanessa Winship exhibits children’s portraits from the Republic of Georgiain Gallery B.