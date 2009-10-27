Portrait Society Gallery: From ‘The Intimate Page’ to ‘Flock of Birds’

×

“Everyportrait tells a story, and that story usually involves some kind of lie,”writes Debra Brehmer, director of the. “Every portrait then is a fight, or you could say a prayerthat calls out from the most troubled condition of our humanity, ourtemporality. Portraiture wants what cannot be had: life to stop without beingdead. It’s an art with a built-in condition of failure.”

Like landscapes, portraiture is sometimescategorically (and unfortunately) dismissed by curators in favor of moreabstract, allegedly more exciting “isms.” I like a Jackson Pollock as much asthe next guy (which is to say that I can mutter muted words of appreciationwhile laughing hysterically on the inside), but sometimes it’s refreshing toexperience art that bears some resemblance to the subject matter.

Brehmer will open two concurrent shows beginningNov. 13. “The Intimate Page” will offer actual pages from artists’ sketchbooks,many with textual notes, revealing the artists’ thoughts as they go through thecreative process. Emerging artists will be represented, in addition to suchwell-known names as Ruth Kjaer and Jason Yi.

Speaking of well-known artists, “Flock of Birds,”presented in Gallery B, will combine the small-scale bird paintings of Milwaukee artist Michael Kasun with a new series ofchicken paintings by Amy O’Neill, a Milwaukeeex-pat now residing in Boston.The chicken paintings chart a return to the playfulness of O’Neill’s earlywork, following a more recent, somber period. Explains O’Neill: “A few months ago, I had an urge to change my subject matterfrom dark and gloomy doll babies to something else, something lighter to pushaway the storm clouds that had settled over my studio. I needed somethinginteresting and curious and weird.

“So I drove to a smallorganic farm in eastern Massachusettsand spent an afternoon with 250 free-range chickensan activity which, if youhave never partaken, I highly recommend,” she continues. “I enjoy paintingchickens because they are interesting to paint. These paintings are simplychickens, inspired by chickens. They remind me of why I am a painter: I lovethe act of painting pictures.”

“The Intimate Page” and “Flockof Birds” will run through Jan. 4, 2010. It’s not irrelevant to mention thatthese smaller-size works are inexpensively priced for the new economy.

The Portrait Society Gallery is located at 207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 526.Hours are 1 to 4 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays.