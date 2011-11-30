Prestigious CoPA Exhibition Returns to Walker's Point

Since its inception seven years ago, the Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA) has grown into an elite fine arts group of more than 200 members. Beginning Dec. 2, the Walker's Point Center for the Arts (WPCA) honors CoPA's dedication to photography by featuring its "Fifth Annual Midwest Juried Exhibition."

The exhibition presents 30 artists juried by Catherine Edelman, longtime owner of Chicago's Catherine Edelman Gallery. The distinctive aesthetics of an individual juror transforms the content and context of the exhibit each year. CoPA members from Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin have submitted their works for this year's show. Awards will be presented at a ceremony Dec. 9.

At a visit to the gallery on a November afternoon, a print by Illinois artist Lily Mayfield arrived in a wooden crate. The package revealed Mayfield's Anixia y Tatiana, an intimate look at another culture. In this color portraiture, two women with subdued countenances appear at a table covered with their domestic workload. Many Wisconsin artists are participating in the 2011 exhibition, including Tara Bogart, Eddee Daniel and Suzanne Garr.

The WCPA hosts several events linked to this annual CoPA show. The gallery will hold an opening reception 5-9 p.m. Dec. 9, during which Edelman will speak about the complexity of and criteria for the photographic selection.

Art Happenings

"Art Crawl 69It's a Snowball Crawl"

Historic Downtown Waukesha

Broadway, Clinton and Main streets

The Red Hot Art Trolley offers free rides to more than 50 galleries and venues at this annual December event, which runs 4-10 p.m. Dec. 3.

Marshall Building Holiday Weekend

Marshall Building

207 E. Buffalo St.

In this event complementing Milwaukee's "Christmas in the Ward," more than 25 galleries and merchants on five floors of the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building will present new art, exhibitions and collectibles. The event takes place 4-9 p.m. Dec. 2 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3.