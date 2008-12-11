Primal Mysteries

Primal psychological and physical elements--including earth, wind, fire and water--converge in a compelling exhibit by Latino Arts Inc. that introduces artist Ramiro Rodriguez to Milwaukee. The exhibition, "Herencia," opened Dec. 5 at the United Community Center (1028 S. Ninth St.).

Rodriguez, a member of Consejo Gráfico, an independent network of Latino print workshops, juxtaposes his unusual graphic prints with large-scale oils on canvas in an exhibit that examines "herencia," or the heritage of family and the human condition. This concept permeates the exhibit with both tongue-in-cheek humor and spiritual depth to explore metaphorical and mythological themes that celebrate the human form without shame. Nudity, which he veils in innocence, is displayed in both mediums.

Rodriguez's woodblock prints often depict home interiors using distorted perspectives filled with figures to create interesting optical illusions. Alternately, small 6-by-6-inch colored images like Touch Down play on words. In Touch Down, a winged foot touches the ground with its toes while an upturned tack waits underneath the heel for a prick of pain.

These prints complement the oils, which often portray Rodriguez's family in images subtly shaded or brightly blocked with the rich hues of oranges, blues and greens. Mystical qualities envision the bonds between family members experiencing primitive urges of longing and love intertwined with the four basic earthly elements. The thinly layered oil imbues the paintings with a delicacy that enhances these human portraits bathed in light and shadow. One smaller painting, Sueno, pictures an infant asleep on rumpled bed linens, sheathed in light from a window above, with sparse brush strokes of color resembling downy, peach skin.

Rodriguez demonstrates a remarkable ability to detail the realities of family life while incorporating a touch of primitive magic. When viewers ponder these prints and paintings they might become aware of their own "herencia," or heritage. Contemplating this heritage may include recalling a unique culture, confirming a connectedness to the human race or defining the relationship between physical environments and the individual. All these mysteries linger in the mind when viewing Rodriguez's "Herencia" exhibit, which continues until Feb. 6, 2009.