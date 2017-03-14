Printmaking as a Tool for Social Change in 'Carlos Hermosilla Ãlvarez and Colin Matthes: Echoing Concerns'

Carlos Hermosilla Ãlvarez (1905-1991) was a major figure in Chilean art. As a founding professor of the School of Fine Arts, ViÃ±a del Mar, Ãlvarez spent 34 years guiding the course of Chilean arts through his many students. As a printmaker, Ãlvarez’s own work eschewed subjects favored by traditional tastes in favor of depicting the working class, the Mapuche Indians who eluded Spanish Conquistadors in the 1500s and other groups of “outsiders." His artistic and social contributions were recognized with approximately 50 awards and honors that he received during his lifetime.

Milwaukee-based Matthes also uses printmaking to address socio-political causes such as economic disparity and environmental crisis. The serious subjects, however, are often approached from a humorous point of view, in keeping with Matthes’ self-description as an “engineer of the absurd."

“Carlos Hermosilla Ãlvarez and Colin Matthes: Echoing Concerns" opens at the Charles Allis Art Museum with a reception from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. The exhibition is on view through June 25.

“Indelible: Conflict Through the Lens, A Photo Exhibition by Michael Nelson"

10th Street Gallery

628 N. 10th St.

In conjunction with its current production of Time Stands Still , a play about a photojournalist wounded on assignment in a war-torn country, In Tandem Theatre is exhibiting the photographs of Michael Nelson in its 10th Street Gallery. Over his 35-year career, Nelson has covered wars in Lebanon, Iraq, Bosnia and Albania. On Thursday, March 16, from 6-7 p.m., the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ’s war correspondent, Margaret Jones, will speak about her own experiences as part of a gallery reception. Time Stands Still and “Indelible: Conflict Through the Lens, A Photo Exhibition by Michael Nelson" run through March 19.

“Postcards from the Trail"

Grafton/Cedarburg/Thiensville

The third annual Cedarburg Spur Fiber Arts Weekend, “Postcards from the Trail," takes place across Grafton, Cedarburg and Thiensville on March 17-18, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. both days. Workshops such as “Abstraction Distraction," “Demystify Design and Composition," “Bead Embroidery," “Contemporary Mending" and “Itajime Shibori Dyeing" will be held at various locations. The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts will exhibit “Collection Highlight: Hexagonal Quilts"; Wisconsin mixed-media artist Donna Tronca will show “Reimagined Fiber as Art" at the Pink Llama Gallery; and the Cedarburg Art Museum hosts “Three Fine Folk," an exhibition of folk art featuring hooked rugs. Visit the event websiteâ€”midwestfiberartstrails.org/cedarburg-spurâ€”for information regarding times, places and costs.