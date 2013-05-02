A Punk’s Point of View

The Borg Ward Collective presents an inter-arts extravaganza, May 3-5, featuring live performances by Milwaukee and Minneapolis punk acts ($5 cover) in one room, and a photography exhibition by Adam DeGross in the other (free and open to all ages).

DeGross’ photographs originate from his years of insider experience with the Minneapolis punk scene and was recently honored with a sample of his work added to the historical Andersen Archives at the University of Minnesota. By setting up his camera in the midst of crowded basement shows and avoiding the use of flash, DeGross creates images reminiscent of art photos dating from the punk subculture’s mid-’70s origins. Highly exposed and full of texture, the black-and-white images cast their frenetic subjects in a light both nostalgic and timeless.

All prints are for sale, and the artist’s recent photo book, Pay Attention, will be available. DeGross’ opening reception takes place on Friday, May 3, at 4 p.m., with the concert beginning at 6 p.m. Borg Ward is located at 823 W. National Ave.

Art Happenings

“Fragments of Faith”

UW-Milwaukee Art History Department

Art History Gallery, Mitchell Hall, Room 154, 3203 N. Downer Ave.

This exhibition examines humanity’s artistic encounters with the sacred. Artworks include ritual and religious artifacts from diverse cultures, acquired by the university over the past 40 years. An opening reception and gallery talk will be held Thursday, May 2, from 5-7 p.m.

Michael Waraksa

Gallery 2622

2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave.

Gallery 2622 presents an exhibition of work by Chicago-based artist and illustrator Michael Waraksa. Utilizing collage techniques, the artist’s work juxtaposes diverse images—often related to violence and death—in novel ways that result in larger pictures appearing out of smaller ones. Check out the artist’s work during Gallery 2622’s “First Friday” event on May 3 from 6-9 p.m.

Brushstrokes Painting Party

Plymouth Arts Center

520 E. Mill St., Plymouth

Join painter and art therapist Christina Wynveen for a two-hour acrylic painting class on Friday, May 3, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Visit plymoutharts.org or call 920-892-8409 to register ($30 for PAC members, $35 for non-members).