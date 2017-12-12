'Questions About Anger//Goodbye' and 'After Market: Holiday Edition' at After Gallery

“Nicole and Zach are angry. Emily and Kate are leaving.” Find out about the hubbub in “Questions About Anger//Goodbye,” a series of investigative solos, duets and quartets curated by Emily Bartsch, Zach Byron Schorsch, Kate Slezak and Nicole Spence. Performances take place on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the After Gallery. Shows are at 7 and 9 p.m. with a $5 recommended donation. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the After Gallery will streamline gift shopping with a holiday market comprised of local artists and makers with wares priced under $125.