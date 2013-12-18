Quick Take on Thomas Sully

The Milwaukee Art Museum’s exhibition on American painter Thomas Sully is drawing its last breath on Jan. 5. Not sold? Perhaps the Thursday, Dec. 19, 30-minute, “Express Talk,” on some subjects of Sully’s celebrated portraits sufficiently sweetens the deal. For just the price of admission, enhance your appreciation of an artist responsible for bequeathing us the visage of the men and women who crafted the young nation. The talk begins at noon.

Screen Printing Studio

RedLine Milwaukee

1422 N. Fourth St.

On Dec. 15 the Jewish Museum Milwaukee unveiled Andy Warhol’s “Ten Portraits of Jews of the 20th Century.” I suspect the show has you chomping at the bit to make some Warholian art of your own, and RedLine Milwaukee is here to help. On Thursday, Dec. 19, from 5-8 p.m., RedLine’s Screen Printing Studio will give you the skills you need to explore the medium that helped Warhol make his name. The $40 fee seems all the more reasonable when you consider the striking holiday gifts that may result.

Dog Days at Lynden Sculpture Garden

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

It is official: Milwaukee winter has arrived. Thankfully it warms the heart, if not the toes, to see our dogs still relish their time outdoors. Dog Days at the Lynden Sculpture Garden lets us treat our dogs to some company and ourselves to some art at the same time. From noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, exercise, socialize and cultivate your quadruped by exposing faithful Argos to the invigorating fresh air, new dog friends and Lynden’s many magnificent sculptures. It makes the winter a bit more endurable.