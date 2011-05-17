Racine Art Museum Presents 'The Wright Stuff'

Two exhibits with themes relating to place enrich the Racine Art Museum this summer.

"The Wright Stuff: Artists Respond to the Work of Frank Lloyd Wright" opens May 22 and continues to reveal new aspects of Frank Lloyd Wright's legacy. The artworks celebrate Wright's extensive influence in a specific place, Racine, and honor the 100th anniversary of Taliesin East in Spring Green, Wis.

"The Wright Stuff" features approximately two-dozen works on paper along with seven pieces of Wright-designed furniture highlighting the city's S.C. Johnson Administration Building and the former Johnson residence, Wingspread.

As its title suggests, the exhibit presents the work of artists responding to Wright's aesthetics, including Wisconsin art professor Frances Myers' aquatints and British artist Richard Davies' serigraphs.

On June 12, the exhibit will be enhanced with an additional dozen documents and publications.

"Field of Vision: Artists Explore Place," a complementary exhibition that also opens May 22, displays approximately 40 mixed-media artworks evoking memories of particular spaces, often undefined. Nine artists explore places that recall beaches, cities, fields and forests through abstract and conceptual representations in fiber work, glass, jewelry, oil painting and sculpture. Massachusetts artist Rebecca Hutchinson will create a site-specific hanging sculpture that measures 10 feet by 5 feet.

The RAM's Free First Friday on June 3 offers free admission to these exhibitions and a hands-on art project from 4-8 p.m. For more information on these exhibitions, including coordinating programs, visit www.ramart.org.

Art Happenings

Aloft & The Arts

Aloft Hotel Milwaukee

1230 N. Old World Third St.

The contemporary artwork of Scott Menzel and the music of acoustic guitarist Evan Christian merge in this exciting event 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 26.

"An Island Backed Like a Whale"

Cedarburg Cultural Center

W62 N546 Washington Ave.

The Cedarburg Cultural Center opens an exhibition and a sale of works by photographer Murray Weiss on May 22. Weiss, who has produced art for more than 50 years, will speak about his work, including photographs of Monhegan Island off the coast of Maine, during an opening reception 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 27.