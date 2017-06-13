Racine Art Museum Unveils Three Summer Exhibitions

Three summer exhibitions opening June 18 at the Racine Art Museum reinforce the institution’s reputation as one of the nation’s preeminent institutions dedicated to elevating traditional crafts such as quilting and pottery to the status of fine art.

“Small Gifts from Big Donors—Part 2” is the second installment of the museum’s yearlong thanksgiving to the patrons whose gifts of more than 9,000 pieces have cemented RAM’s standing. “Collection Focus: Renie Breskin Adams” presents four decades worth of scenes stitched from fabric, cotton thread and wool thread then brightly colored with dyes, crayon and acrylic paint. The exhibition of more than 30 works marks RAM’s establishment of an archive for this distinctive contemporary artist. Wife-and-husband team of Susan Shie and James Acord combine fabric, thread, paint, text and found objects to create quilts that defy stereotypes. “Shie and Acord: Recent Acquisitions” is a delightful romp through small and large-scale works treating atypical themes like fortune tellers and anthropomorphized animals.

“Moments and Markers: An Adolph Rosenblatt Retrospective”

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

1360 N. Prospect Ave.

Adolph Rosenblatt (1933-2017) sculpted deeply humanistic scenes of people engaged in everyday activities such as dining at lunch counters, sitting in a theater balcony and lounging in saunas. Rosenblatt was also a beloved teacher at UW-Milwaukee who inspired generations of students to develop their own inimitable voices. “Moments and Markers: An Adolph Rosenblatt Retrospective” celebrates the artist’s indelible legacy through his paintings, drawings, bronze-cast works, ceramic figures, sculptural tableaus and large-scale installations. The exhibition runs June 16 through Aug. 27.

Lakefront Festival of Arts

Grounds of the Milwaukee Art Museum,

700 N. Art Museum Drive

The 53rd annual Lakefront Festival of Arts returns to the grounds of the Milwaukee Art Museum over Father’s Day weekend, June 16-18. The massive event anticipates some 30,000 attendees for the multi-sensory experience featuring not only 170+ artists from across the nation, but also live music, interactive activities for kids, a silent auction, and diverse offerings of food and beverages. General admission is $17, students/seniors $15 and a three-day pass is $25.