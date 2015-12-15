Recapping CultureJam MKE 4: Truth Be Told

The Fourth edition of Culturejam MKE, entitled Truth Be Told, took over Live Artist Studio in Walker's Point over the Thanksgiving weekend with work by more than 40 artists.

Artists, prompted with the theme of "truth", tackled a variety of todays biggest social and political issues, using their unique talents and vision to create one-of-a-kind commentaries on our current world. From gun control, to immigration advocacy, to the current Presidential race, take a look at what some of Milwaukee's best have to say.

