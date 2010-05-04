The Red Hot May Day Waukesha Art Crawl

Enjoy Art Crawl #61%u23AFThe “Mother of All Crawls” in Historic Downtown Waukesha this coming weekend, May 1, 4:00-10:00 p.m. This favorite spring event happens one week before the traditional Mother's Day and offers plenty of great art and accessories in finding a unique tribute to these fabulous women one treasures in life, mothers of every age.

This May the Waukesha Art Crawl coincides with the 2010 RiverWalk for Breast Cancer, also Saturday, May 1st. Registration remains open with an 8:00 a.m. sign up, while the participants begin their walking journey at 10:00 a.m. Various downtown businesses throughout Waukesha feature a ‘give back' to breast cancer program from 12:00-10:00 p.m. on May 1st. The walk honors all women who have battled this disease, including many mothers, but because of benefits similar to this one which fund more research and early detection, less women to succumb to breast cancer.

Just off Main Street at 840 North Grand Avenue, the Waukesha County Art Project sponsors “Souped Up to Feed the Hungry,” a fundraiser to benefit the Food Pantry of Waukesha County and the Waukesha County Art Project. A 10 dollar contribution provides a soup meal along with a personally decorated bowl, a chance to relax from the activities for a few artistic, but nourishing moments.

The Clarke Hotel (334 West Main) hosts an “Amazing Artists Silent Auction and Raffle” from 4:30-9:30 p.m., with an announcement of the winners before 10:00 p.m. The donated art for the auction comes from artists across the country while any proceeds from the sales benefits The Foundation for Fighting Blindness and Vision Walk 2010. Stop by to visit the historic hotel while putting in a bid for an original artwork.

The free “Red Hot Art Spot” trolley sponsored by the Art Crawl travels along Main Street, over the Fox River, and around the downtown area to catch every eatery and gallery. Featured artists include Dori Bischman, Peggy Thurston-Farrell, Susan Foley, Lynn Gaffey, Lee Hill, Susan Lucas, Lynet McDonald, John Menzel, Lynn Verbick, and Chuck Weber along with numerous others. Whether the Wisconsin weather cooperates or not, the “Mother of All Crawls” offers an interesting evening to puruse these affordable art galleries, which provide charitable opportunities to help in the community, along with the area's distinct variety of food and fun.

(For further information contact: www.redhotartspot.com)