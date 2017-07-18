RedLine Milwaukee's Artists-in-Residence Unveil Fruits of Labor

× Expand Work in RedLine Milwaukee's TimeLine 2017 collection

“Artist-in-Residence" is a plum gig. The position generally involves just “doing you"—giving free rein to one’s creative inclinations with institutional support and without regard for the fickle demands of the market place.

In “TimeLine 2017," RedLine Milwaukee’s 12 artists-in-residence will demonstrate how much uncompromising work can be created in a year under the right conditions. Blanche Brown, for instance, spent her residency ruminating on the state of human connections in the age of Facebook “friends." Brown’s paintings possess a cartoonish charm, eschewing realism to mine the expressive potential of color, symbol and perspective. Marc Tasman’s “Transformative Commentary" series juxtaposes monochromatic drawings of politicians and activists with lyrics from Leonard Cohen’s 1988 album, I’m Your Man. Tasman conceived the prescient project well before Cohen’s death and the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 7 and 8, respectively.

“TimeLine 2017" opens with a reception from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, July 21, and is on display through Oct. 1.

“Sculpt-cussion"

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

2220 N. Terrace Ave.

“Music, in performance, is a type of sculpture," asserted Frank Zappa. “The air in the performance is sculpted into something." In conjunction with “Strata and Cipher: Barbara Manger and Richard Taylor," the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum presents “Sculpt-cussion." Four sculptures from Richard Taylor’s “Chess" series, inspired by the decision-making process in chess and life, serve as inspiration for percussionist Dave Bayles and saxophonist Aaron Gardner. Their four-part, improvisational musical performance will be interspersed with terpsichorean interludes by Wild Space Dance Company.

“Sculpt-cussion" takes place 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

“A Historical Thumbnail View of the Puerto Rican Nationalist Movement"

Inspiration Studios

1500 S. 73rd St.

A one-day-only exhibit at West Allis’ Inspiration Studios chronicles the history of the Nationalist Movement in Puerto Rico through rare photographs and memorabilia. “The purpose of this exhibit is to offer the community a connection to Puerto Rico’s history outside of a textbook," says curator, educator, historian and Puerto Rico native Luis López, “but through original artifacts that tell a story." Along with López’s gloss of the artifacts, the exhibition features a revolving media presentation as well as refreshments.

“A Historical Thumbnail View of the Puerto Rican Nationalist Movement" takes place 4-9 p.m., July 20. Admission is $15.