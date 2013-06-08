Reflections on Feminism

For 40 years, Martha Wilson has contemplated the personal and cultural implications of feminist theory through photography, performance and video. The Portrait Society Gallery offers an exhibition of the New York-based artist’s pointed yet playful self-portraiture. Many local artists—including Laci Coppins, Paul Druecke, Skully Gustafson, Ashley Janke, Niki Johnson, Erik Moore, Joseph Mougel, Amy O’Neill and Rafael Salas—contribute works inspired in some way by Wilson’s influential publication, the Martha Wilson Sourcebook. This book chronicles the artist’s prodigious career and includes essays from the 1970s and ’80s dealing with power relationships, gender and identity.

“The Personal is Political: Martha Wilson and MKE” opens on Saturday, June 8 with a reception held from 6-9 p.m. The exhibition will be displayed through July 14 at the Portrait Society Gallery, 207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 526.

“Here and Now: New Works on Canvas by David Schaefer”

Katie Gingrass Gallery

207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 100

Visit the Katie Gingrass Gallery to take in the works of Neo-Impressionist, David Schaefer. Using densely textured oil paint, the artist’s work explores the nature of light, shadow and reflection as interpreted by the human eye. Displaying with Schaefer is student artist Michael Ware, whose abstract ceramics evoke the organic forms of the natural world. “Here and Now” opens on Saturday, June 8, with a reception from 12-3 p.m. The exhibit runs through July 31.

“Sky/Water: David A. Sear Solo Exhibition”

Gallery 2622

2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave.

Wauwatosa’s Gallery 2622 displays new artworks by David A. Sear. Sweeping and atmospheric, these charcoal, acrylic and colored pencil works depict the rolling hills and mirrored lakes of beautiful Manitowoc, Wis. The exhibit opens on Friday, June 7 with a reception from 6-9 p.m., and will be displayed through June 30. Gallery 2622 is open by appointment; call 414-257-2622.