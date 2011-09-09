Remembering 9/11: Grava Gallery Honors Milwaukee Firefighters

What an event to see a legion of white shirts with bright red patches and dress blue pants walk into an art gallery! Other broad shouldered men form a line and enter wearing heavy khaki firefighter's pants, thick suspenders and black T-shirts that say “Remember September 11, 2001. Never forget.”

On the anniversary of 9/11, this exclusive exhibition “Fire & Water: Reflections on Scene” at the Historic Third Ward's Grava Gallery honors not only Milwaukee Firefighters, but those that served on that infamous day ten years ago that changed America. Photographer Joan Mary Schneider received special permission to capture Milwaukee firefighters on their dangerous jobs, serving at actual fires in the city's streets as they happen. Her approximately 25 prints portray their life saving efforts throughout Milwaukee, a project that required two years for Schneider to complete.

Captains, chiefs, assistant chiefs and the men from local firehouses filled Grava's intimate gallery to view their fellow colleagues fighting these flames. One portrait titled Experience Looking Forward portrayed Milwaukee's oldest firefighter, in his early 60's and dressed in full equipment regalia rested on a ladder truck while the firefighter's logo appeared in the photo's background: “Your life depends on it.”

Citizen's lives do depend on the approximately 800 firefighters in the city, down from 1000 due to budget cuts and which also includes any paramedics. This involves not only assisting a fires, but emergency calls. After asking one assistant chief what his most significant fire or terrifying moment was in his career, he paused to think. “It's not the fires,” he replied. “It's watching someone die and being unable to do anything about it.”

He then explained that he was on duty when a mother was braiding the hair of her nine-year-old daughter in her own home. It was the summer in the 1980's when there were 120 homicides in Milwaukee that made a country take notice by the pictures posted in national magazines. A stray bullet came through the window and went straight into the daughter's forehead. She was alive when they quickly carried her to the paramedic's vehicle, afterwards the assistant chief and mother courageously sitting beside her while speeding to help, watching and waiting.

“Is she going to make it?” The mother asked him with a parent's hope and fear in her eyes. The silent firefighter knew she would not, and he was powerless to prevent it. The nine-year-old little girl died on the way to the hospital, an innocent victim of careless gun fire.

Schneider's late husband, John Michael (Mike) Cannon was a former priest who became a fire chaplain before leaving the Jesuit order and actually training to work as a Milwaukee Firefighter. During her marriage Schneider visited the engine houses and closely attached herself to the these men who worked 24/7 to protect Milwaukee, putting them at risk, yet often going unnoticed. When her husband died two years ago, the former collage artist found a fresh expression for her artistic talent inspired by her husband's second career.

In one of her prints Picking Up, crayon colored hoses in green and purple curl in the street under the glare of the fire engine's light. Another named Narrow Passageway recalls a slice of action in a slim alley, the scene bathed in charcoal grey with a green hose bisecting the shadowy image.

The Locker depicts two open doors hung with a firefighter's coat and rubber straps while backpacks and boots lay inside the steel frames, sunlight reflecting off the cement floor. Close by two others photographs, In The Face of Fire and In the Fiery Window, depict the burning structures with a blaze of orange and yellow flames against charred wood.

At the Thursday evening preview over 100 people attended the opening, inspiring the firefighters to discuss their work while they thrilled to see their friends in action on prints. Schneider thanked those who helped sponsor the “Fire & Water” exhibition, which included Grava Gallery, MCC National Financial and Prime Digital Media to help offset the framing, printing and exhibition costs. All proceeds from any sales of these affordable photographs will benefit the Wisconsin Alliance for Fire Safety Summer Youth Camps, which supports burn survivors and encourages them in reestablishing their self-esteem.

Schneider's creative labor of love pays tribute to these unheralded heroes, and as the artist explains, “I seriously wanted people to know what the men do. Firefighters have a great sense of humor, make good neighbors and friends.” Then she thoughtfully adds, “They support one another in this difficult work, when they're always on the job, 24/7. It's like a family.”

Stop by at the Marshall Building's Grava Gallery to view this exceptional exhibition that continues through October 15. On the 10th Anniversary of 9/11, these poignant prints convey a heart rendering poetry that remains unseen to many city residents. An occurrence that is too familiar all across the country. While America unveiled the New York 9/11 Memorial, an epic permanent art installation/sculpture, here in Milwaukee we acknowledge those men and women who still work tirelessly to keep the city safe when danger calls at a small and compelling photography exhibition. By doing so at a local art gallery, the memory of those who served and died as firefighters on September 11, 2001 continually remain close to the heart. Only try to forgive the world for these tragedies, yet never forget those who lose their lives to needless violence.

(Grava Gallery (207 North Buffalo Street) will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through the week, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m on Saturdays. All proceeds from any sales of these photographs support the Wisconsin Alliance for Fire Safety Youth Camps.)