Repairing the World with ‘The Art of Me’

Tikkun olam is a concept central in Jewish thought concerning the individual’s responsibility to society at large. Typically translated as “world repair,” the phrase has come to be understood as a call to fight for social justice and to listen to the voices of the overlooked.

“The Art of Me” is one such pass at repairing the world. The photography exhibition and performing arts program is the product of a partnership between the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center (JCC) and Upstream Arts, a national arts education organization designed to give individuals with disabilities an all-too-rare opportunity to share their singular perspective with the public at large. On Thursday, Feb. 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the JCC’s Community Hall, the photography exhibit will feature self-portraits taken by members of Chaverim , the JCC’s adult special needs program. At 7:15 p.m., these same individuals will take part in a structured improvisation designed to showcase the artists’ performance skills. The event is free and open to the public.

“Exhibition: Introducing Katie Musolff and Andy Fletcher: Old Souls”

Tory Folliard Gallery

233 N. Milwaukee St.

Tory Folliard Gallery would like to introduce you to the two Wisconsin artists newly enjoying the gallery’s representation. In their debut exhibition, both Katie Musolff and Andy Fletcher are displaying paintings that take the natural world as their theme. In selections from her River Journal Series, Musolff paints watercolor assemblages of the flora and fauna found along the Mississippi River. Fletcher contributes plein air landscapes notable for their starkness and a contemplative beauty that lends itself to nostalgic rumination. “Old Souls” is on display from Feb. 13 through March 12. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 2-4 p.m.

“Throes of Progress II”

Carthage College, H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art

2001 Alford Park Drive

It is no accident that the exhibition title “Throes of Progress II” should echo with a sinister similarity the phrase “death throes.” The new exhibition inhabiting Carthage College’s H. F. Johnson Gallery takes a sober look at the dark side of progress, using painting and sculpture to ask, “what if ‘progress’ no longer implies intellectual and economic advancement, but violation—and the loss of a community of vital selves in a vital place?” There is an opening reception for “Throes of Progress II” on Thursday, Feb. 11, 4:30-7:30 p.m. The exhibition runs through March 19.