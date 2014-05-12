Seven Wisconsin Artists Receive Lifetime Awards

May means many things: The Kentucky Derby, Mother’s Day. We even celebrate the International Awareness Day for Chronic Immunological and Neurological Diseases. May has special significance for visual artists and visual arts organizations in Wisconsin, since every May the Wisconsin Visual Art Lifetime Achievement Awards are distributed. Created to celebrate those who have made a noteworthy impact on the state’s arts scene, the awards are in their 11th year and are being held at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (205 Veterans Ave., West Bend) on Friday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m.

In his guest presentation, “A Sense of Place,” photographer Carl Corey will draw upon his most recent book, For Love and Money, which treats Wisconsin businesses that have been owned by a single family for 50kknd years. Corey’s photos are currently on view at MOWA through July 27.

This year’s recipients are: Edward S. Curtis (photographer), Martha Glowacki (artist, curator and administrator), Audrey Handler (glass artist), David V. Holmes (sculptor), Mark Mulhern (painter), Della Wells (mixed media artist, curator) and Ruth West (patron).

“Art-Kid-Tecture Art Show—A Walk Through the Village”

Lake Country Fine Arts School and Gallery

112 W. Capitol Drive, Hartland

Art-Kid-Tecture. It’s like architecture. But with art...and kids. Children from Hartland Fine Arts Leadership Academy will be displaying their works at Lake County Fine Arts School and Gallery in Downtown Hartland. The young Frank Lloyd Wrights, Santiago Calatravas and Ludwig Mies van der Rohes have crafted detailed clay buildings, which will be displayed in a village scene. An opening reception, Friday, May 16 from 6-8 p.m., kicks off the show, which closes a week later.

“Patination”

10th Street Gallery

628 N. 10th St.

There are benefits to situating an art gallery in the lobby of a theater. The possibilities of synergy are endless. Currently, 10th Street Gallery has coupled a solo exhibition by local artist Melissa Musante, entitled “Patination,” with In Tandem Theatre’s presentation of 1959 Pink Thunderbird , an off-Broadway hit comedy set in rural 1970s Texas. “Patination” references the process of film growing on metal due to age and oxidation. Musante’s textural paintings explore the removal of this film from our lives to reveal the wealth of experience beneath. The closing reception for “Patination” is Sunday, May 18 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.