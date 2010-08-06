Shannon Winslow @ Grava Gallery

A young Shannon Winslow made her sculptural debut with her first solo show on summer gallery night in July where several former college teachers came to congratulate her. Grava Gallery in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building featured her fantasy or apocalyptic creatures in the exhibition “Mystic Dimensions.” The 2008 Wisconsin Lutheran College art graduate gathers inspiration from the Bible's book of Revelation, and mysterious fantasy tales. Her three sculptures, two titled Ezekiel's Angel and Winged Lion, bear the detailed marks of realistic animals with soulful personalities, even with the metallic patinaed finish. A special artist's reception at the gallery on August 13, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. hosts Winslow, who will be available to answer questions and discuss her meticulous approach to animal sculpture. On one warm July evening for Friday's gallery night, she chats about her artistic process.

Q: What are your sculptures made from?

A: My sculptures are made from terra cotta instead of porcelain that I mold, fire, and then actually apply Rustoleum to. It's a color called Antique Brass. I really enjoy the fantasy aspect of these animals.

Q: How do you sculpt them to look so realistic?

A: It's a long process. First, I use internet pictures from all angles, to get 3-D images of them. In one particular case, the lions. Then I look at anatomy books, on animal anatomical skeletons and use them for sculptural works. Then I also sketch live animals at the zoo. For the ox and lion I really looked at how they move in nature. I used the pose in one sculpture from one where an animal was actually drinking water.

Q: Is this all done before you even start sculpting? Then what process do you use?

A: Then I try and sculpt a realistic animal to be made into a fantasy creature. I begin to mold the clay from the sketches with the torso first. And on the winged lion, I added these feathers one by one, piece by piece. The tail was added separately, the tuft at the end and then incised. After that is finished, then I fire it, and as I said before, painted it with spray paint. Each sculpture takes between 50 and 100 hours.

Q: What's the future look like for you in fall?

A: I'm trying to make a living with my art, but I'd like to see the world as well. So, I've applied for the Marine Corps program, their officer training camp, but I haven't been accepted yet. I'd like to have this life experience. I always hope to go back to my art. I'll know in October if I made it in to their training program, and then I'll go from there.