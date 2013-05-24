The Shepherd Partners with Lori Waxman's "60 wrd/min art critic" at INOVA

To highlight questions about art criticism and to serve individual Wisconsin artists and the community, the Chicago-based critic and art historian Lori Waxman will install herself in the INOVA art gallery, 2155 N. Prospect Avenue in Milwaukee, on Friday-Sunday, May 31-June 2 and—in a public performance—write brief, serious reviews of work by 30 area visual artists who'd like to be reviewed by a qualified critic for publication in a reputable newspaper. That newspaper would be the Shepherd Express . Several of these reviews will appear in the June 5 issue of the Shepherd and all of them will be published online that week, each with an image of the artwork under discussion.

Waxman's 60 wrd/min art critic is a national project that will take place in 10 cities. Waxman plans to write 10 reviews per day at INOVA. Artists will present their work at the gallery and receive her signed review in 25 minute sessions from 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 - 5 p.m. on each of the days. A copy of each review will immediately be posted for viewing by gallery visitors.

Artists who'd like to participate should make advance appointments by emailing critic@60wrdmin.org. Walk-in hours will also be held Sunday, June 2, from 2:30-5 p.m.

Waxman intends, among other things, to demystify criticism. The 60 wrd/min art critic is a project of the Creative Capital/Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grants Program. A 100-day version of the project was included in last summer's dOCUMENTA (13), the major survey of international art held every five years in Kassel, Germany. More information can be found at www.60wrdmin.org.