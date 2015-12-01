Shop Local This Holiday Season

× Expand Photo by Michael Goeltzer Hovercraft

Stumped about what to give that hard-to-shop-for person on your list? Consider something truly one of a kind. Milwaukee is home to myriad makers—from painters and textile artists to jewelry makers and theater professionals—and during the holidays many come together to sell their wares in one place. Make an outing of it since these venues often feature food and entertainment as well. Although this article is not comprehensive, below are four such venues to start you on the way toward unique holiday gift shopping:

HOVER CRAFT

The Pritzlaff Building, 333 N. Plankinton Ave.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 12-6 p.m.

About the Fair: Now in its sixth year, Hover Craft started out at the Bay View Brew Haus. As it’s grown, Sweet Water Organics and Turner Hall have both played host as well, but, as co-organizer Cortney Heimerl shares, this is the first year that the space is large enough to accommodate everyone in one room. She says, “Our vendor lineup is unique. All of our vendors come from the city of Milwaukee. Many are just starting out and cannot be found in stores or at other craft fairs. Every year, our vendor pool widens, and shoppers have come to know Hover Craft as a place where you can find something special that will not be available anywhere else.”

Offerings: This popular buy-local event features more than 75 vendors, DJs, food and more. Heimerl’s highlights include Bryan Jerabek’s NOMAD Knife and Tool, a budding business offering handcrafted blades; Melissa Scherrer’s Moraye, offering hand-etched and painted reclaimed wood jewelry; WowieGoods, Valerie Miller’s custom pet tag business; and Kyle Denton’s Simpler Times Wildcrafts, sustainable herbal salves, balms and teas. New this year are DJ group Super Professional DJs and a line of baked goods from Honeypie. For more information, visit hovercraftmke.blogspot.com.

Price Range: $1 and up; many items between $15-$45

MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER’S SIXTH HOLIDAY ARTISAN CRAFT FAIR

Gallerie M, InterContinental Hotel, 139 E. Kilbourn Ave.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

About the Fair: In 2010, props department members and avid craft fair participants Anna Warren, Margaret Hasek-Guy and Sarah Kirkham took it upon themselves to tap the Rep’s creative pool in a new way. Says the Rep’s production purchaser and current craft fair organizer Pete Koenig, “They certainly succeeded; visitors have responded extremely well. Most of our foot traffic is generated by patrons attending shows at the Pabst and the Rep, but we are always pleasantly surprised by the number of non-theatergoers who find us.”

Offerings: All items for sale are original creations by artisans from the Rep’s creative and administrative departments. The 11 participants this year offer everything from paintings, photography and ornaments to historically inspired garments, crochet dishcloths and handmade hats. New to this year’s fair are Props Craft Artisan Kevin Grab selling his watercolor paintings; Costume Director Sara Seavey, selling stuffed animals, gnomes and “monsters in a jar”; and Audience Development and Marketing Manager Joy Surber, selling jewelry and handmade wooden box signs.

Price Range: $2-$100

PERMANENT BAGGAGE POP-UP BOUTIQUE

914 E. Hamilton St.

Through Dec. 23

About the Boutique: Earlier this year, the husband-and-wife team of Jesse Meyer and Kamryn Boelk were able to realize their dream of opening a studio in the Brady Street Neighborhood. Boelk specializes in leather and metal, creating edgy, urban handbags and jewelry, while Meyer is a large-scale metal sculptor and former member/co-founder of Milwaukee’s prestigious Flux Design. The couple recently welcomed their first child and the 45-artist Pop-Up Boutique represents their first major artistic collaboration. For a complete list of vendors and hours of operation, visit permanentbaggage.com.

Offerings: This all-new holiday shopping venue features work from local makers working in women’s accessories and fiber arts. All are from Wisconsin with the majority hailing from Milwaukee. Curator and Permanent Baggage owner Boelk describes the merchandise as “a young, hip selection of unique, quality handmade women’s accessories and fiber arts. You’ll see reoccurring themes of triangles and geometric shapes, chunky knit cowl scarves and slouchy hats, natural weaving, long statement necklaces, brass and silver jewelry, boot cuffs, fingerless gloves, graphic pillows and nature-inspired Ts. I think we have something for everyone from sweet teen girls to hip moms.”

Price Range: Majority of items $2-$50

THE PFISTER HOTEL’S FIRST EVER HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE

424 E. Wisconsin Ave.; former Roger Stevens location off the Pfister’s main lobby

Through Dec. 24

About the Marketplace: New this year, the Pfister’s Holiday Marketplace is curated by Renée Bebeau, local visual artist and wife of current Pfister Narrator Todd Mrozinski. Says Bebeau, “The Marcus Corporation has been very generous for allowing us to utilize these vacant spaces to extend this opportunity to our fellow artist colleagues!” A friendly and immersive environment, the marketplace features “artists randomly working in the shop, demonstrating their art-making process. You never know what you might see happening there on any given day!”

Offerings: Seventy-five local artists offer ceramics, cards, quilts, sculptures, clothing, pottery, dolls, jewelry, canine accessories (the Pfister is dog friendly) and more. A local music section includes a listening station and merchandise from Milwaukee musicians (CDs, records, tapes and T-shirts). Books by local authors including John Gurda, Dasha Kelly and Molly Snyder are also on offer. For a complete listing of music and poetry performances, guided activities and hours of operation, visit thepfisterhotel.com/holidays.

Price Range: A few dollars to about $150; many items between $20-$50