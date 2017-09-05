Shoreline Picnic Builds Community in Shadow of Sculpture

× Expand Photo Credit: Tom Bamberger

Life imitates art for the Shoreline Picnic on Saturday, Sept. 9, at O’Donnell Park, 910 E. Michigan St. Hosted by Sculpture Milwaukee, the organization responsible for installing 22 sculptures along Wisconsin Avenue, the community picnic takes place in the proximity of Paul Druecke’s sculpture, Shoreline Repast (2017). As the piece’s title suggests, Shoreline Repast “celebrates the tradition of sharing a meal at the water’s edge” and the community building that results. Self-guided tours of Sculpture Milwaukee begin at 1 p.m., with the bring-your-own picnic taking place at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m. the merriment moves to the Green Gallery East (1500 N. Farwell Ave.) for musical performances by DJ Shawna, Zed Kenzo, Margaret Noodin, Matt Cook and Bamm Bamm. All the day’s events are free and open to the public.

Birding with Poet Chuck Stebelton and Friends

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 West Brown Deer Road

Poets aren’t only distinguished from the common run of humanity by their superior powers of expression, but also by their superior powers of observation. Consequently, birding with a poet should help you see more and describe it better. On Sunday, Sept. 10, poet Chuck Stebelton will lead a birding expedition on the Lynden Sculpture Garden’s grounds with a little help from his friend artist, musician and educator Renato Umali. Stebelton is an inveterate birder, a Wisconsin Master Naturalist volunteer and the author of two full-length collections of poetry. The event takes place from 8:30-10 a.m., is free for members and included with the price of admission for non-members.

“Starving Artists’ Show”

Grounds of Mount Mary University

2900 N. Menomonee River Parkway

For nearly 50 years, Mount Mary University’s annual Starving Artist Show has catered to cash-strapped creators and expenditure-conscious consumers by pricing each and every work at $100 or less. More than 200 local and national artists comprise the roster for the 49th iteration held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. Among this year’s featured artists are Delafield’s Angela and Ryan Steenhagen, who specialize in crafting cufflinks and jewelry from repurposed vintage watches. Pam Talsky of Waterford weaves unique baskets that are modeled after, for instance, winding mountain roads that she traveled while in India.