Sip and Shop With Little Ms. FancyPants

It’s not about how much you spend. Rather, holiday gift giving is an opportunity to show loved ones how well we’ve read their tastes and passions. Given the intimacy involved it’s natural to feel that a lot is at stake. That’s why, when it comes to the stresses of holiday shopping, a little wine goes a long way. Wauwatosa-based specialist in “all things fun, fabric and fancy,” Little Ms. FancyPants, has curated a collection of artisans for an afternoon of shopping while taking the edge off with a drink or two.

Offerings include functional pottery from Beeb’s Creative, upcycled apparel from MojoWear, handmade coasters from Orange Pops, upcycled wine and beer bottle candles from Vintage to Vines, handbags and totes from Little Ms. FancyPants, Bohemian-inspired jewelry from Bohemian Bauble and art maps courtesy of James Steeno Gallery. “Holiday Sip & Shop” takes place on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Little Red Store, 7720 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa.

Watercolor Scenes From Everyday Life by Mary Janet Krauska

Garden House at the Boerner Botanical Gardens

9400 Boerner Drive

At the age of 50, Mary Janet Krauska enrolled in a home-repair course. When the course was cancelled, Krauska fatefully opted to take a watercolor class in its lieu. Thirty-odd years later, Krauska is still at it. The octogenarian will exhibit decades of study and life experience in a series of watercolor scenes drawn from everyday life. The paintings are displayed until Jan. 31 in the Garden House of “Milwaukee County’s Living Museum,” the Boerner Botanical Gardens.

69th Student Film & Video Festival

UW-Milwaukee Union Cinema

2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.

BFA Exhibition / BA Poster Session Opening Reception

Arts Center Gallery

2400 E. Kenwood Blvd. (Art Building, Second Floor)

From Aristotle to John Dewey, great thinkers have understood that “to know” involves practical knowledge in addition to theoretical knowledge—that is, not just book learnin’ but know-how. Students in UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts have been hard at work the semester long, learning the hands-on way. On Friday, Dec. 18, from 7-10 p.m., the best short works from UWM’s Department of Film, Video, Animation and New Genres will be screened in the 69th Student Film & Video Festival. Then, on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 5-7 p.m., there will be an opening reception for an exhibition of works by graduating Bachelor of Fine Arts students along with research posters by BA students.