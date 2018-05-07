Six Reasons to Explore the Milwaukee Museum Mile on Mother's Day

× Expand Photo Credit: Milwaukee Museum Mile

There are places you discover that surprise. Milwaukee Museum Mile Day (MMM Day) is a great way to explore places you may never have been to before and experience the cultural diversity of Milwaukee’s historic East Side with friends, family and, of course, mom on Mother's Day.

What is Milwaukee Museum Mile Day?

Every year, MMM museums open their doors to residents, museumgoers and first-time visitors for a chance to experience five of Milwaukee's unique museum gems at free or reduced admission.

The MMM’s seventh annual MMM Day celebration takes place on Mother’s Day (May 13) from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and features docent-led tours, kids activities, light refreshments and raffles. While the museums are within walking distance of each other, there will also be a shuttle running every half-hour between them.

Here are six reasons to take Mom out for an afternoon of fun:

1. Explore museums you may never have been to before.

Everyone knows about Milwaukee’s Art Museum and Public Museum. But have you climbed the North Point Lighthouse tower in Lake Park? Or explored the gardens of Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum? Or visited the Jewish Museum Milwaukee, the Charles Allis Art Museum and the MOWA gallery at Saint John’s On The Lake?

MMM Day is your opportunity to discover Milwaukee’s museum treasures and experience the rich concentration of history, architecture, art and culture that defines our city.

2. Enjoy free/reduced admission with raffles at each museum!

On MMM Day, there will be free admission at the Charles Allis Art Museum, the Jewish Museum Milwaukee, MOWA gallery at Saint John's On The Lake and Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum. North Point Lighthouse will feature reduced prices: ages 12+, is just $5; under 12 and seniors 65+ are free. Lighthouse visitors can also climb the lighthouse tower for a panoramic view of the lake, park and city.

Each location will hold a raffle, with one grand prize drawing that includes memberships and items from the MMM museums.

3. Discover fun East Side neighborhoods, stores and restaurants.

Take the short trip by foot or bike along Prospect Avenue to Lake Park and discover museums and unique neighborhoods along the way. Enjoy lunch and an afternoon drink at one of the many restaurants and taverns.

The MMM also offers a scenic experience on Milwaukee’s historic East Side, featuring wonderful views of Lake Michigan, stately historic mansions and famous landmarks.

4. It’s on Mother’s Day!

Moms and Museums. Can you think of a better way to spend an afternoon with Mom after that sumptuous brunch?

5. Support your local museums and community.

The MMM is a consortium of five beautiful arts and cultural museums nestled along Lake Michigan on the East Side. These unique museums are an integral part of the distinctive character of Milwaukee.

It is a simple and affordable way to experience multiple museums, while promoting the area as a historically and architecturally significant destination for residents and visitors alike.

6. Experience one-of-a-kind art and history exhibits.

Each museum offers docent-led tours of wonderful collections of art, history and current exhibits that you can’t find anywhere else. Below are the current exhibits at each MMM museum:

Charles Allis Art Museum

× Expand Photo Credit: Milwaukee Museum Mile Charles Allis Art Museum

Inspiring Change: The Photography of Chip Duncan and Mohamed Amin

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

× Expand Photo Credit: Milwaukee Museum Mile Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Stitching Histories From The Holocaust: Stories of Shattered Lives Tragically Stitched to History

MOWA at Saint John’s On The Lake

× Expand Photo Credit: Milwaukee Museum Mile MOWA at St. John's on the Lake

High Thread Count: Art Quilts by Pat Kroth

North Point Lighthouse

× Expand Photo Credit: Milwaukee Museum Mile North Point Lighthouse

Exhibits and artifacts about the history of Milwaukee’s lighthouses, the keepers who kept the lights, Great Lakes maritime history and the ships — and shipwrecks — that sailed Lake Michigan; And don’t forget to climb the 74-foot tall tower for spectacular 360° view of Lake Park, Lake Michigan and downtown Milwaukee!

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

× Expand Photo Credit: Milwaukee Museum Mile Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

FOLD: Artist Accordion Books

Learn more about the Milwaukee Museum Mile, its museums and MMM Day at milwaukeemuseummile.org

Street parking is available near museums. Walking and bicycling to the event are also encouraged.