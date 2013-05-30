A Slice of Milwaukee’s History of Art Collection

Visit the Charles Allis Decorative Art Museum for an exhibit that unveils the immense history within the museum’s walls. As a wealthy industrialist at the turn of the 20th century, Charles Allis was uniquely suited to engage his passion for art collection, and although the mansion is unarguably a testament to its owner’s wealth and social position, it is first and foremost a “well-appointed home” in which collection and display of art objects outweigh all other concerns. Many of these treasures remain in the residence, such as works by prominent 19th-century Realists, exquisite examples of Chinese and Japanese porcelain, bronzes by Antoine-Louis Barye and much more.

“Treasures From the Allis Collection” will be on display May 31-Oct. 6, with an opening reception held on Friday, May 31, from 6-8:30 p.m. The Chares Allis Decorative Art Museum is located at 1801 N. Prospect Ave.

“Women, Nature, Science—Emilie Clark: Sweet Corruptions”

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

This installment of the “Women, Nature, Science” series is a celebration and extension of the work of Victorian women scientists. Through meticulously rendered watercolors, artist Emilie Clark engages with the intricacy of detritus and the process of organic decay. The title of her gallery is drawn from a Walt Whitman poem in which the poet, reflecting upon compost, notes, “Such sweet things are made of such corruptions.” The exhibition opens Sunday, June 2, with a reception from 3-5 p.m.

“Spring on Brady: 2nd Annual Art Walk”

The Brady Street Business Improvement District (BID#11) and Art Milwaukee

Brady Street (between Lake Michigan and the Milwaukee River)

Visit more than 25 Brady Street merchants for a day of socializing, sidewalk sales, drink specials and, of course, art appreciation. Pick up a punch card at Casablanca and fill it as you stroll—when you’re done, submit it at Nomad World Pub for entry into an art-themed raffle. The walk takes place Saturday, June 1, from 12-4 p.m.

“60 Wrd/Min Art Critic”

Inova

2155 N. Prospect Ave.

Art critic Lori Waxman offers a novel and invaluable performance piece in which she guarantees succinct, serious criticism to visual artists on a first-come-first-serve basis. Striving to bring the usually disparate elements of creation, criticism and review into concert, the process has had much success in other cities. Free, twenty-five minute individual reviews will be held from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2:30-5 p.m. Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2 at Inova. Advance appointments can be scheduled by emailing critic@60wrdmin.org and walk-in hours will be available June 2. Some reviews produced will appear in the Shepherd Express. For more information, visit www4.uwm.edu.