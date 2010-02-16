Sofia Arnold Opens @ Tory Folliard's Inrotductions

Sofia Arnold debuts in her first solo show at Tory Folliard Gallery, “Introductions,” after participating in a group show in the gallery this autumn. Her well-rounded undergraduate education focused on biology for three years, but Arnold spent her last year creating art to earn a Bachelor of Science in Art at the University of Wisconsin- Madison. Using the techniques of ink and acrylic on paper or acrylic on wood panels, Arnold discovers an uncomfortable landscape set between realism and folklore filled with organic imagery that composes a contemporary narrative. Two paintings exhibited at the gallery reveal these themes in the acrylic and ink on paper, Headachers, which adds a transparent red to her thin ivory paper covered in diluted shades of gray. The second painting on wood panel, Short Cut Through a Field, portrays two women walking over imaginary hills filled with floating flowers in darkened hues. The newly graduated artist speaks to her budding artistic career.

Q: What inspires your landscapes?

A: I grew up in rural Wisconsin so I am familiar with these scenes, that life%u23AFoutdoor settings. I spent the last four months at my parent's house where I have a studio. I worked in my studio there preparing for the show.

Q: What part of Wisconsin did you grow up in?

A: In Southwestern Wisconsin. It's called the Driftless region. The glaciers skipped over this region and created a unique landscape that enters into my paintings.

Q: Does anything else from your childhood inspire these paintings?

A: My paintings stream from this rural background but draw upon a mythological, fictional narrative. This includes Scandinavian and Finnish folktales. My intent wants the viewer to create their own narrative and as an artist I want this narrative to carry through from painting to painting.

Q: Do you plan to continue working in both medias in the future?

A: I like both medias, and will continue to do both. I use a thin mulberry paper for my ink and acrylic, that's a bit translucent, and then is [the paper] warped by the media. It adds texture. The wood panels become more opaque.

Q: You graduated in May 2009, and now you've experienced your first solo show. Any other thoughts?

A: I live in Madison now, but spend time painting in my studio at my parents as well. I'm excited to paint full time. I submitted work and am a candidate for the Wisconsin Triennial that's coming in May. We'll have to see what happens and what's next. (Sofia Arnold continues as part of the exhibition at Tory Folliard Gallery. View her paintings at www. toryfolliard.com or visit the gallery until February 6.)