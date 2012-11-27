From South America to Wisconsin

This December, a trio of fascinating exhibitions will arrive in Milwaukee. First, Latino Arts, Inc. presents Luz Angela Crawford’s exhibition “Contemporary Inspirations from Ancient South American Pottery.” A Columbia native, Crawford bases her art on pottery derived from century-old techniques inspired by the Gaumbian of the north-central Andes Mountains, who hand make vessels without a potter’s wheel. Crawford expanded and refined their ancient traditions by adding expertise from ceramic studies in America, Italy and Spain.

Currently based in Amarillo, Texas, Crawford incorporates organic materials and found objects into her innovative artworks, such as beads, leaves, seeds, shells and rope, while still retaining the primitive expression. She then glazes her clay plaques, pots and vessels with minerals such as cobalt, copper and iron. The award-winning Crawford continues the ancient legacy of South American pottery through a distinctly contemporary interpretation. Her exhibition opens at the Latino Arts Gallery Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. and runs through Feb. 22, 2013.

The Tory Folliard Gallery, a recent Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee winner, will be opening a pair of exhibitions Dec. 1. “Wilde Remembered” features works on paper and paintings from Wisconsin’s renowned Surrealistic painter John Wilde (1919-2006). Appreciate Wilde’s smaller black and white print, The Kiss , or the larger, hand-colored 8 Russets, a stunning still-life with eight apples. This exquisite Wilde exhibition couples with Folliard’s “Celebrations in Art,” a show where seven contemporary artists display their artwork suitable for admiring, collecting or giving. These two exhibits open Dec. 1 with receptions from 1-4 p.m.

Art Happenings

Waukesha’s 74th Art Crawl

Main Street, Historic Downtown Waukesha

Downtown Waukesha celebrates the season with its annual holiday Art Crawl and free trolley rides all along Main Street. Participants can visit more than 20 studios and galleries exhibiting more than 100 artists. The events run Dec. 1, 4-10 p.m.

All Sorts Holiday Boutique

Sky High Gallery

2501 S. Howell Ave.

Hand selected gifts from national artists, including Hannah Waldron’s whimsical tapestries, will be featured at the gallery the entire month of December, beginning with an Open House Nov. 30, 5-10 p.m.

Taryn Simon’s Live HIV

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Dr.

The museum commemorates World AIDS Day with a special showing of Taryn Simon’s photograph Live HIV, HIV Research Laboratory, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts (2007) , a recent gift to the museum from Joseph R. Pabst. The photograph will be on display Dec. 1 through Dec. 9 in the Contemporary Galleries (free with Museum admission). A lecture titled “HIV in 2012: Hidden and Unfamiliar” will be given Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. in the Lubar Auditorium (free and open to the public).