Spirit of Wakanda Festival Honors African Culture in Milwaukee

African culture has long struggled to find a place in America, often being downplayed or seen as a gimmick devoid of depth. Marvel’s trailblazing movie Black Panther, released earlier this year, has chosen to oppose that by celebrating African culture through the depiction of the fictional land of Wakanda. The spirit of the movie lives on in Milwaukee through the upcoming Spirit of Wakanda Festival, a free arts festival meant to celebrate “African and African-inspired art and community fellowship.”

"Any African-inspired art is great, you don't have to be African American to have African-inspired art," Near West Side Partners’ Bobby McQuay says. Everyone is most welcome at the Spirit of Wakanda Festival to see the rich culture of Africa being represented. “We are hoping people will come and see all the creativity we have on the near west side,” he adds.

Near West Side Partners, Inc. (NWSP), a local non-profit aiming to revitalize the neighborhood, will host the festival from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 27th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. In case the weather is uncooperative, the event will be hosted indoors at the Mobile Design Box (753 N. 27th Street).

Activities will be aplenty, all aiming to honor the colorful and vibrant culture of Africa. Attendees will admire works of art from local creators while listening to the dance and drumming group O.N.F.Y.A.H. (Our Nation For Youth Arts & Healing), who will be performing during the opening ceremony and throughout the festival.

Musician Core DJ Sherman will also be performing, while attendees can partake in complementary activities adapted to every age. “We're going to have a children's art table, hosted by Artists Working in Education, where kids can create on their own,” McQuay explains.

Local talents such as stained glass-artist Ken Brown and muralist Ammar Nsoroma will be displaying their work alongside others such as Mutope Johnson, whose use of dark blue to evoke dark skin is simply moving. The guest list also includes Nubian Star, Sonji Hunt, William Muhammed, Darron Reed, Jeffrey Brown, T. Ruth Shank and Rachael Thompson.

In order to spread love for a culture which is too often invisible, the event is to take place in a public place and is absolutely free to attend. What’s more, food and beverages from local businesses will also be distributed for free as long as the supplies last, so, as the organizers warn, “come early!”

