Spring Break at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts

Beautiful as bare brick can be—especially weatherworn Cream City brick—a naked wall calls for adornment. The enormity and public nature of a mural suggests it be a collaborative community project. This is exactly what the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts has in mind for the north wall of its building at 839 S. Fifth St. Led by WPCA lead educator/arts education coordinator Maikue Vang and celebrated Milwaukee artist John Kowalczyk, the Collaborative Mural Project takes place as a weeklong workshop from Monday to Friday (1-5 p.m.), March 28-April 1. It’s a great way for Milwaukee Public Schools students to spend a productive spring break and a unique opportunity to be involved in the creation of a public work, all the way from developing the concept to bringing the mural to completion. The workshop is for ages 6-15 and costs $20 for 53204 residents and $40 for non-53204 residents.

“Juxtaposition”

Inspiration Studios

1500 S. 73rd St.

True to its name, “Juxtaposition” is a study in contrasts and uncommon convergences. The exhibition at West Allis’ Inspiration Studios collects pieces from two artists working out of Riverwest. Mike Brylski juxtaposes paper products, metal trims, paints, pins, beads, strings and other odds and ends to craft collages. Co-exhibitor Tonia Kountz takes the cathartic potential of art making to extreme lengths with slashed canvasses, explaining, “The works chosen for this show were done during big traumatic times of my life.” Saturday, March 26, from 12-4 p.m. is the last opportunity to visit “Juxtaposition.”

2016 Arts and Rivers Contest

Milwaukee Riverkeeper

1845 N. Farwell Ave., Suite 100

Science-based advocacy organization Milwaukee Riverkeeper has put out the call for its 2016 Arts and Rivers Contest. The annual competition celebrates Milwaukee’s artists and waterways by soliciting local artists to submit works depicting the Milwaukee, Menomonee and/or Kinnickinnic Rivers in whatever manner and medium they like. After the Monday, May 9 deadline, submissions will be judged by a jury of arts experts and a selection of finalists will have their works displayed in the prestigious Tory Folliard Gallery. More information can be found at milwaukeeriverkeeper.org.