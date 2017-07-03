State of Contemporary Midwestern Art in Tory Folliard's 'Salon Show'

The English term “salon" derives from the Italian salone , denoting a large hall. It’s also the origin of the term “saloon," which might seem a far cry from the refined atmosphere of the salons organized by the matrons of the Italian Renaissance. But the difference is not so great after all. Salons and saloons alike are gathering places for political debate, intellectual exchange, artistic exhibition and, of course, good-natured revelry.

Tory Folliard’s second biannual “Salon Show" gathers the gallery’s stable of 43 contemporary artists for its largest exhibition of the year. “I really enjoy gathering so many talented artists together to exhibit their work in one large show," says Tory Folliard. “The gallery will be hung with more than 100 works of art. Many of these artists have been with the gallery since it began 29 years ago."

The “Salon Show" is on display from July 7 through Sept. 9. An artists’ reception will be held on Gallery Night, Friday, July 21, 5-9 p.m., followed artists’ talks during Gallery Day, Saturday, July 22 at 2 p.m.

“Katy Cowan: reflected-into-themselves-into-reflected"

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Rd.

Lynden Sculpture Garden boasts 50 monumental sculptures situated across 40 acres of Grade A Wisconsin landscape. Such fast company so beautifully installed must strike fear in the hearts of visiting exhibiting artists. With “reflected," Wisconsin native Katy Cowan suppresses her creative equivalent of a fight-or-flight instinct, electing instead to engage Lynden’s permanent collection with her new sculptures. “Katy Cowan: reflected-into-themselves-into-reflected" opens with a reception from 3-5 p.m. on July 9 and is on display through Oct. 29.

“Art Bites: Social Conversation Over Food and Art"

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts

839 S. Fifth St.

Join the artists of the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts’ current exhibition, “Transplant Eyes," for brunch and conversation on Saturday, July 8, 12-2 p.m. The discussion—“Art Bites: Social Conversation Over Food and Art"—picks up where the exhibition leaves off, with reflections on being a “transplant" in an adopted city and the benefits of building an inclusive and diverse arts community. The food will be provided by Antigua Latin Inspired Kitchen. Tickets are $30 for WPCA members and $45 for non-members.