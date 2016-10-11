Steampunks Invade Cedarburg and Racine

In the mid-19th century, when Jules Verne’s literary career began, the Industrial Revolution had taken root and changed the world with steam power, machine tools and metallurgy. Suddenly the imagination demanded a reconfiguration. Extraordinary voyages to the center of the earth, under the sea and around the world no longer sounded impossible.

Steampunk hearkens back to this Victorian technological optimism. The term encompasses a literary subgenre and visual aesthetic that, according to Jeanette Gabrys, arts education and exhibits manager at the Cedarburg Cultural Center, bridges generations and interests. “Young people enjoy the play element,” she says, “and it also appeals to history buffs and art people.” “Steampunk: Curiosities and Peculiarities,” will be on display at the CCC Oct. 13-Nov. 27 and gathers art in all media from across southeastern Wisconsin.

“Sense of Place: An Exploration of Spaces with Deb Mortl and Friends,” runs concurrently with the steampunk exhibition. Mortl was the best-in-show winner of the CCC’s annual juried exhibition in 2015. Mortl has curated a small group show that finds a group of artists “getting a feel for atmospheres and exploring the places and spaces we occupy.” There is an opening reception for both shows on Friday, Oct. 14, 5-8 p.m.

“Pirate Party: Steampunk Style”

Racine Masonic Center

1012 Main St.

All hands on deck for the Racine Art Museum’s annual fundraiser: Saturday, Oct. 15, 5:30-10 p.m. This year’s theme encourages attendees to don pirate garb with a neo-Victorian twist. Food and drink will abound and guests ($85 per person or $600 for a table of eight) will receive a $10 voucher valid for bidding on the array of auction items. Souvenir photos will be taken, so don’t scrimp on the costumes. An after-party from 9:30-11 p.m. sends attendees on a treasure hunt throughout the Masonic Center.

“Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sundays: Día de los Muertos”

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Drive

Death is difficult to discuss with the kids. And unlike sex, we have no nifty “birds and the bees” metaphor. Telling Junior that Grandma went to live on a farm upstate leaves something to be desired. Although Halloween has been defanged through commercialization, Día de los Muertos has remained a celebration of the dearly departed and is therefore an opportunity for some real talk. On Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kohl’s Art Generation and the Milwaukee Art Museum will co-host a Día de los Muertos featuring sugar skull face painting, mariachi music, Mexican folkloric dance and art-making activities.