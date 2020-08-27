Submissions Wanted for a New Massive Mural in Schlitz Park

Artists wanted! A 10,000 square-foot canvas, on the south façade of the former Schlitz Brewing building, is available for a mural that will brighten the Schlitz Park neighborhood. Milwaukee Downtown BID #21, the Downtown Placemaking Task Force and Crestlight Capital, the new owners of Schlitz Park, released a request for proposal; artists have until Tuesday, Sept. 15, to submit their concepts. The winner will be awarded $50,000 to bring their vision to life.

Artists interested in the project should be able to prove their ability to work on large-scale, outdoor murals in the past. The submitted concepts should “create a sense of arrival to Schlitz Park” and fit in with the historic character of the neighborhood.

“It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to embrace the two things Milwaukeeans love most—art and beer,” says Gabriel Yeager, Milwaukee BID #21’s Downtown environment specialist. The mural should draw from the city’s rich brewing history and reflect the cultural impact of Schlitz Brewery, “The beer that made Milwaukee famous.” Yeager says they are looking for a piece that will be a timeless, “only-in-Milwaukee” mural.

This project is part of a greater effort by Crestlight Capital to revitalize the historic Schlitz Park campus. It will be the largest mural commissioned by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. They expect to install the mural through September and October in order to have it ready by year-end.

