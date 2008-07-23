Summer Gallery Night

On a typical Gallery Night & Day, it’s the artwork inside the frame that captures attention. But this summer’s Gallery Night & Day will relate the stories behind the artwork, presenting an unseen but important facet of visual art.

Reginald Baylor Studio recently moved to the lower level of the Marshall Building in the Third Ward, which is where Baylor now creates his canvases that portray bright interiors. For Gallery Night, Reginald Baylor Studio collaborates with ArtMail Milwaukee for the benefit of the Milwaukee High School of the Arts (MHSA) and the Catch a Rising Star Foundation, whose objective is “to support, sustain, and grow MHSA.” A/E Graphics, Utrecht Art Supply Center and Whole Foods will add to the evening by sponsoring the creation of a special mural in the outer hallway adjoining the studio.

Baylor says he conceived the 58-by-102-inch mural as a way to incorporate all the elements involved in an arts education, including dance, theater, literature, visual arts and music. On Friday, July 25, from 1 to 9 p.m., the public is invited to participate in the creation by picking up a Prismacolor pencil from outside Baylor’s studio to complete the mural. Baylor encourages people of all ages to exhibit their personal talents on this public art, which will eventually be exhibited at the MHSA. On Saturday, the finished mural will be on display.

Also in the Historic Third Ward, VP Gallery premieres a unique collection of photographs from the Underwood Foundation. This insightful collection features the colored prints of six internationally known artists: Jean-Claude Louis, Bas Uterwyk, Trevor Peterson, Maureen Collins and two Milwaukeeans, Robb Quinn and Thom Feroah.

Feroah is president of the Underwood Foundation, whose mission is “to advance and support humanitarian principles and practices both locally and worldwide through all forms of art, with a special interest in fine art and photo-essay photography.” Photographs from the Underwood collection include pictures of people and places in Tibet , China and Burma that evocatively bring these parts of the world to Milwaukee . A portion of all proceeds from the sale of the photographs will benefit the Underwood Foundation.

There are several other galleries to view this weekend as well:

Luckystar Studio moves to the Third Ward for Gallery Night & Day with the fanciful exhibit “Fairies Wear Boots,” which is inspired by the song from Black Sabbath. The exhibit is opening exclusively at Design Within Reach, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Elaine Erickson Gallery in the Marshall Building explores the human form in “Figures” featuring Tom Hoffman, Jean White and Carri Skoczek. New York ’s Skoczek will be here Friday night as well as on Saturday, when she’ll be joined by Hoffman and White at a reception from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) offers “New Intersections: Form and Meaning,” an exhibit that details the provocative and fun influence of the product design process in the Brook Stevens Gallery from 5 to 9 p.m.

MilwaukeeArt Museum hosts its fourth annual Artist Marketplace, offering the artwork of more than 80 emerging and established artists. The event takes place on Saturday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.