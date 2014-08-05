Super Grandmas Celebrated at Mount Mary University

The power of grandmothers is evident at a young age: They are miraculously able to make presents appear, to delay bedtimes, to soothe the sting of boo-boos. In “Grandmother Power: A Global Phenomenon,” on display in Mount Mary University’s Marian Gallery until Sept. 13, the wisdom and love of these elder stateswomen begins to assume superhero dimensions.

Through the work of celebrated photojournalist Paola Gianturco, the exhibition shares the stories of grandmothers who have devoted their latter days and twilight years to soothing the sting of the world’s boo-boos in order to ensure a better future for grandchildren the world over.

The itinerary includes stopovers in South Africa, Senegal, Thailand, the Philippines, India, Argentina, Canada and the United States. Along the way, and with a free audio cell-phone tour narrated by Paola Gianturco, you’ll make the acquaintance of grandmothers who are caring for AIDS orphans, becoming solar engineers and fighting environmental deterioration—and with time enough to bake you a birthday cake, the likes of which you’ve never tasted.

“RAM Royal Affair”

Racine Art Museum’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts

2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine

These days it is not uncommon for a work of art to sell for a king’s ransom. Thus it requires the occasional royal affair to ensure the fiscal health of an art institution. From 5:30-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, the Racine Art Museum will pass the hat at its annual fundraising event—$75 per head includes food and access to the open bar. In the way of entertainment, RAM tapped Project Runway designer Timothy Westbrook to create costumes for fairytale characters that will bring the Wustum Museum’s “enchanted gardens” to life. Live music and a silent auction are also on the docket.

Plein Air Painting Competition at the Lake Moon Festival

Concordia University

12800 N. Lake Shore Drive, Mequon

Saturday, Aug. 9, marks the very first Lake Moon Festival. Held on the Lake Michigan bluff at Concordia University, the event promises summer food, bluff tours, a boat parade, kite building and flying, a 5K race and live music. Not to be overlooked is the plein air art contest. Stroll about among the artists as they digest the beauty of the landscape or wait to view the works in the Concordia Center for Environmental Stewardship Exhibition Hall, where they’ll hang through Aug. 26. Art supplies will be on hand for the little ones who come down with a case of inspiration.