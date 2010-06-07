Technology, Art Converge in BYO Studio’s ‘Ink!’

×

There’s no denying thatdigital technology and computer software have revolutionized graphic design,but one can debate whether technology enhances the finished image or restrictsthe creative process by reducing the hand-drawn element. The exhibition“Ink!”currently on display at Bay View’s BYO Studio Loungefeatures a dozen Milwaukee artists whoaddress these concepts through their artwork.

With BYO’s flexiblegallery walls, soft chairs and cocktail bar, the exhibition presents its art inan informal, comfortable environment. The setting affords each artist his/herown specific space for viewing.





On one wall, AllisonAlexander Westbrook mounts Photoshop pictures, with several resemblingfilm/screen backdrops that evoke an otherworldly atmosphere. Two specificlandscapes, Sea Floor Lurker and Junkyard Home, instill futuristicvisions. Westbrook’s energized portraits may not be the most original, but theydemonstrate strong commercial appeal.





Introduced as aphilosopher by his artist’s statement, Anthony Brandl’s insightful collagesincorporate ideas with images. His small-scale mixed-media pieces beg to beread and further contemplated. One work, titled Sherlock Holmes on Love, quotes from the Holmes story The Adventure of the Naval Treaty.In the image, a hand-drawn Holmes peeksover a found printed rose, combining technology and the personal to illustrate:“But this rose is an extra. Its smell and color are an embellishment of life,not a condition of it.”





On one movable wall,Catherine Palmeno combines cut paper with text to recreate miniature posterswith spare visual triggers. Her piece Murderby Death coordinates human and computer touches by picturing a blood-redsilhouette of death’s cloaked figure that advertises the Double Door theater inChicago.





This trio representsonly a sampling of the artists showcased in the exhibit, which also includesChristopher MacDonald and his detailed, large-scale pen drawings that defytechnology altogether.





While the assemblagevaries in both appeal and ability, each artist exhibits his or her singularvision on illustration or design, allowing visitors to infer their ownconclusions on how technology affects the definition of art. Viewers may attendthe exhibition simply for this reason, or to acquire very affordable, originalartworks in a relaxing studio.





“Ink!” continues through June 20 at BYOStudio Lounge.